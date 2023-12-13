After Hilary Duff Reveals She's Pregnant, Elle Fanning, Lucy Hale And More Join In The Celebrations

Hilary Duff, like so many of us, is enjoying the holiday season and soaking in all the fun that comes with it. While it looks like she’ll be celebrating with her family, it turns out she and her brood have another big occasion to commemorate. The Lizzie McGuire icon revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth child! That’s big news to say the least, and she and her clan seem more than excited about their new arrival. They’re not the only ones who are pumped either. After the veteran actress confirmed the news, Elle Fanning, Lucy Hale and more joined in on the celebrations.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to share the news that she’s expecting again. In her post, she included a family photo as well as a screenshot of a card that featured an official announcement. As for her caption, the former child actor simply added, “surprise surprise!” You can take a look at the cute post for yourself down below:

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) A photo posted by on

It was in 2012 that Hilary Duff gave birth to her first child, a boy named Luca (11), who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Duff and her current husband, Matthew Koma, have two daughters – Banks (4) and Mae (2). The confirmation of this latest baby is truly sweet and so on brand for the star, who frequently shares sweet, family-oriented content. What’s also great to see are the reactions from fellow celebrities. Elle Fanning took the comments to drop the following response:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ woohoooo

Lucy Hale, a fellow social media maven , dropped some thoughts of her own. Like Elle Fanning she shared a heart emoji along with a message:

Ahh Congrats you guys!❤️

A response that really warmed this ‘00s kid’s heart, however, was the one that came from Alyson Stoner, Hilary Duff’s co-star from Cheaper by the Dozen (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). The cheeky star shared a quip that was so well-timed that even Duff had to concede that it was “well played”:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ just 8 more to complete the pack.

I’m not sure the Raise Your Voice star and her hubby are going to be so ambitious. For now, one just gets the impression that they’re over the moon about welcoming their third child together. It probably also means a lot to them to know that they’ve received well wishes from so many people. See a few more responses from the celebs that offered congratulations, including Mandy Moore, who announced her own pregnancy in 2022:

Love this. What a cute card!! ❤️ - Mandy Moore

😊❤️❤️❤️❤️😊 - Dakota Johnson

Yessss. - Ashley Benson

Aww congrats!! - Nikki Garcia

Ahh congrats !!!❤️ - Jenna Dewan

I love this. - Amanda Kloots

In some ways, it’s still hard to believe that the former teen idol and star of How I Met Your Father (which was canceled months ago) is already a mother of three. I know it sounds weird but, having watched her teenage self on TV years ago, it still takes some getting used to. Despite that though, like her famous friends, I'm incredibly happy Hilary Duff and her family and wish them all the best moving forward!