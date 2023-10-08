Insider Made Some Shocking Claims About Kanye West’s Marriage: He 'Has A Set Of Rules For Bianca'

It’d be fair to say Kanye West and Bianca Censori have one of the most intriguing relationships in all of Hollywood. Since the two tied the knot months ago, they’ve made headlines for various reasons, from their eccentric fashion choices to a frowned-upon, lewd act in Italy . Despite how frequently they pop up in the news cycle, the general public still doesn’t have much concrete insight into their dynamic as a couple. That hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds, and the latest batch feature shocking claims that West has “a set of rules for Bianca.”

Bianca Censori has yet to publicly comment on her marriage to Kanye West , who she legally tied the knot with back in December 2022, per court documents. If you’d ask the source that spoke to DailyMail.com though, they’d likely tell you there’s a specific reason for that. The unnamed person alleges that not only does the rapper command his spouse not to speak but that he also has guidelines in place for other aspects of her life. That purportedly includes her wardrobe as well as her food consumption:

Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.

These are very serious accusations though, as of right now, they can only be taken with a grain of salt. Of the points listed above, the notion of Bianca Censori not having control over what she wears has been brought up by a few other sources. However, the idea has been disputed by at least one person, Mowalola Ogunlesi – a fashion designer who works with the Wests. She claims the Mrs. has “a lot of say in what she wants to wear.” As for when and how she talks, some have apparently referred to Censori as the “Kanye West Whisperer,” as she apparently knows how to communicate with the rapper without turning him off.

Nevertheless, alleged friends of the former Yeezy architectural designer have expressed concern for her, as they believe she doesn’t have control over her life. A source says she’s not paying attention to their concerns, though and has essentially “shut everyone out”:

A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her. She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘fuck off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.

While some of the reports that have been swirling around Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been less-than-glowing, others have been positive. It was alleged months ago that the two have been getting along well since they exchanged vows. At the time, a person claimed they were in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship and had been enjoying their international travels and fashion collaborations.

Considering the high-profile couple prefers to keep their personal business so close to the vest, it’s uncertain whether the public will ever get true insight into this romance. One can only hope, however, that Mrs. West actually does have the ability to make her own choices.