We’ve Now Reached The Era Of Kanye West Directing The Paparazzi On How To Photograph Him And Bianca Censori

We all know that Kanye West is very a fashion, design and appearance-focused individual. He has his own fashion brand, and though many of his high fashion partnerships are now over , you’ll probably be able to find thousands of fans who are eager to buy whatever Yeezy sells. West and his wife of a little over a year, Bianca Censori, have been nothing less than incredibly game to deliver a number of wild looks during their relationship, whether on social media or while out and about, and now we’ve apparently reached the era where the rapper is directing the paparazzi on how to best photograph the famous couple.

What Happened When Kanye West Directed The Paparazzi As They Photographed Him And Bianca Censori?

Since their surprise marriage, most of the fits making news for Kanye West and Bianca Censori have involved things like her wearing only body tape or sporting a condom-esque ensemble , but we’ve recently seen Ye pull out all the weird fashion stops to replace his teeth with $850K titanium dentures . Now, TMZ has caught video of the “Heartless” rapper leaving a tanning salon in Los Angeles’ famed Melrose Place shopping district with his wife, and telling the waiting photographers exactly where to stand as Censori waited beside him.

The short clip shows Ye directing the paparazzi so that they stand in certain areas of the parking lot to shoot, while also telling them “I don’t want you to do 45 degrees,” likely in reference to the angle he believed someone to be photographing them at.

It might seem a bit odd, but at least this is a pretty big (and probably more welcome) change when it comes to how the controversial Grammy winner has sometimes handled people taking his picture when not at official events. He’s long had a history of yelling at photographers, issuing threats, and been accused of assaulting them on more than once occasion, the most recent leading to a lawsuit in 2023 when he threw a photographer’s cell phone into oncoming traffic.

As you might imagine, with someone like West who’s been known to get very upset at paparazzi, the small group of photographers can be seen in the video complying to his relatively gentle demands, and rearranging themselves in the parking lot as instructed so that they can all get some shots of the duo.