After Kim Possible Night At Disneyland, Christy Carlson Romano Called Out Exec Who Said Reboot Was ‘Irrelevant’

Reboots, revivals, and spinoffs seem to be the norm these days, both in film and television. In Disney’s case, it always feels like a reboot is being plotted, and it’s not just with their films. There have been a handful of Disney Channel shows getting the reboot treatment; however, Kim Possible is not one of them. Now, following a night at Disneyland that highlighted the animated show, its star, Christy Carlson Romano, has called out an executive who said a reboot of the series was irrelevant, even though the 2000s show still holds up as an adult.

Disney Channel Nite returned to Disneyland, and Millennials and Zillennials got together to celebrate the golden era of the children’s network. They dressed up in costumes pertaining to fan-favorite characters, ate themed meals, and danced and sang along to all the classics. Some Disney stars even made the trek out to the event, including Romano, who surrounded herself with plenty of people dressed like her titular teen heroine. At the same time, she proved one exec completely wrong, as she shared on Instagram:

A post shared by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) A photo posted by on

Kim Possible did actually get a reboot, albeit a live-action DCOM in 2019 that was not like the original. But if Phineas and Ferb can make a comeback years after it ended, why not KP? As someone who grew up on Kim Possible, I would love nothing more than for the show to come back with Romano, Will Friedle, and others reprising their roles. If Disney Channel Nite proves anything, it’s that fans clearly still love the series. They know that, Romano knows that, if only Disney knew that.

Article continues below

Romano’s post also sounds like she might have, at one point, tried to get a Kim Possible reboot off the ground, hence the executive’s response. Clearly, that executive was wrong, considering how many people dressed up like Kim at Disney Channel Nite, and that’s probably not even everyone. Kim Possible ended in 2007 after four seasons and a Disney Channel Original Movie. To this day, it remains a favorite and is one of the best animated TV shows of all time. Who wouldn’t want to see a girl who can be a cheerleader and a high school student and someone who can save the world all at the same time?

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the so many nostalgic Disney Channel hits, like Kim Possible. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Kim Possible is definitely among the Disney Channel shows that need to be revived, whether it’s a new season or a new movie. I just don't want a live-action remake like in 2019. It needs to get the Phineas and Ferb treatment. Same cast, same creators, same animation, just a new season. That formula certainly seems to work. Disney just needs some convincing.

Whether a reboot will ever actually happen for Kim Possible remains to be seen, but it’s obviously still relevant, so perhaps the executive will change their mind. Stranger things have happened. Fans will just have to settle for watching the original series with a Disney+ subscription for now.