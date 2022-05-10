After Leaked Footage Of Jesse Williams Nude On Broadway Went Viral, Fans Had Thoughts About His (Non-Grey's) Anatomy

Jesse Williams wanted to try new things when he left Grey’s Anatomy after 12 years , and getting nude on Broadway would definitely qualify as a departure. He’s been baring it all as Darren Lemming in the Richard Greenberg production Take Me Out, and let’s just say he’s got our attention now. A photo of the actor in all his glory leaked on Twitter, and the anatomy the rabid social media users were talking about had nothing to do with Williams’ upcoming return to the ABC medical drama .

The actor best known for playing Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy recently opened up about the unexpected reaction he got when appearing fully nude during the Broadway performances. He said the play was so intense that when he appeared naked on stage, the crowd went completely quiet. Well, if a rowdier reaction was what Jesse Williams was looking for, he found it on Twitter. When the NSFW photos starting making the rounds, social media users took notice:

jessie williams got everybody like heeyyyy😂 pic.twitter.com/5mG0sj44JyMay 10, 2022 See more

The only thing I can think of to excuse the audiences’ silent reaction (other than, you know, being a decent person in public and at a Broadway show) is maybe they were put into a state of shock. Is there a doctor in the house? Fans were much louder about it on social media, and, some joked, on public transit:

Jessie Williams! pic.twitter.com/La0Mg3emUdMay 9, 2022 See more

With Jesse Williams set to make his Grey’s Anatomy return in just a couple of weeks alongside Sarah Drew, some fans said they thought he might be trending for that reason. Thoughts and prayers for all the innocent people blinded by their Twitter timelines today:

How people logging onto Twitter to see why Jessie Williams trending pic.twitter.com/X1S9HgFRq3May 10, 2022 See more

So is Pete Davidson about to lose his place as the most famously well-endowed celebrity of our time? Kardashian family member Scott Disick previously teased Kim Kardashian about her boyfriend being a “tripod,” and one fan joked on Twitter that there might be cause for concern for the Saturday Night Live comedian:

Pete Davidson is about to become single once Kim sees why Jessie Williams is trending

Another joked that the actor might be in trouble if he ever found himself in need of medical treatment. At least on Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Avery is the one giving the X-rays:

X-Ray of Jessie Williams: pic.twitter.com/f83rIR8jTRMay 10, 2022 See more

Some reactions were raunchier than others. To be sure, some of y’all out there are not subtle:

Dear Jessie Williams… pic.twitter.com/zrWyLz2fU3May 10, 2022 See more

Jesse Williams’ former co-star, Ellen Pompeo, recently talked about wanting to support her friend on the Great White Way , but she was apprehensive about seeing him naked. She wondered if she maybe shouldn’t sit as close as she normally would in the theater. The average Twitter user did not seem to have that same dilemma:

Shit let me start taking my ass to broadway plays…I would have been front and center watching Jessie Williams straight like this. pic.twitter.com/yV9VRGhyHhMay 9, 2022 See more