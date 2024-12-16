After LeBron James Was Called Out By UFC Fighter For Past 'Diddy Party' Comment, A Former Cavs Player Weighed In On The Stars' Alleged Link

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest and the subsequent stream of lawsuits and federal charges he’s facing remain much discussed. As his legal woes play out, a number of celebrities have opted not to discuss Diddy. However, some A-listers are still being linked to him by the general public. LeBron James is now the latest, as a UFC fighter recently called him out for a past “Diddy party” comment he made. Now, a former Cleveland Cavaliers player is weighing in on the supposed link between Combs and James as well.

What Did LeBron James Say About Diddy And How Did Colby Covington Eventually React?

Four years ago, LeBron James participated in a livestream that involved P. Diddy. The recently resurfaced video, which was captured by DailyMail.com, saw the four-time NBA MVP hyping up the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” artist. A portion of the stream showed James specifically saying, “Hey, everybody know ain’t no party like a Diddy party.” Since this clip has been making the rounds again, fans across social media have seemingly been pondering James and Combs’ past interactions.

Just recently 36-year-old Colby Covington came to blows with Joaquin Buckley in the ring, and the latter came out on top. Ahead of that though, Covington participated in a press conference, which was shared to X by Championship Rounds. During the chat, the fighter shared some brutally honest thoughts about the NBA player long known as “King James.” The veteran mixed martial artist didn’t hold back while weighing in on James’ Diddy comment:

I’m gonna start this off, you know, since I’m the man of the hour, man of the show. I want to ask LeBron what does he mean by, ‘There’s no party like a Diddy party.’ I truly want to know. And not only that, LeBron, how many Diddy parties have you actually been to? I’m really curious to know. And is that the reason you left social media because all the backlash you were getting for going to so many Diddy parties? It’s pathetic, man. People think this guy’s a role model. He wants to defund the police, the most patriotic people in America, serving and protecting our country. LeBron, you’re a fucking scumbag, and I hope you get locked up in the same cell with Diddy.

Colby Covington’s mention of the 39-year-old NBA icon leaving social media is seemingly a reference to a post shared by the Los Angeles Laker in November. At that time, the 20-time All-Star said he was “getting off social media for the time being” and told his fans to “take care.” The Shooting Stars producer has since returned to X and other social platforms, though his recent posts have steered clear of any mention of Sean Combs. Meanwhile, one fellow Cavs alum shared some thoughts.

NBA journeyman Brandon Goodwin took to X to share brief comments amid the discussion surrounding Sean Combs and LeBron James. Goodwin initially posted a brief message that read, “Lebron? Diddy?” Under that post, a fan opined that any connection between the two stars would make for “one of the craziest sports stories of all time,” with Goodwin responding, “the craziest.”

P. Diddy was arrested months after his homes were raided by the feds in connection to an investigation involving sex trafficking. At the time, 1,000 bottles of lubricant were recovered alongside documents and electronic devices. Diddy has been charged with alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and more. His aforementioned parties – some of which are known as “freak offs” – have also been widely discussed. At the events, women were reportedly weighed and then hired or coerced into performing sex acts that were recorded.

At this time, Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025. LeBron James, meanwhile, is continuing to play through the NBA season after missing two games due to reported personal reasons. Whether he’ll choose to respond to comments from Colby Covington and more remains to be seen.