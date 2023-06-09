After Rekindling At Coachella, Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Have Reportedly Called It Quits Again

If you love to follow the ups and downs of celebrity couples, and tend to get invested in those relationships to the point where you have high hopes for long-time, joyous unions, today just might not be your day. Unfortunately, after rekindling their romance just a few weeks ago at Coachella, it’s now being reported that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits again.

What’s Being Said About Why Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Reportedly Broke Up Again?

The one-time The Voice coach and the Lyle, Lyle Crocodile cast member delighted many fans back in April, when they were spotted kissing at Coachella , after ending their roughly two-and-a-half year relationship in November 2021. It’s now only about six weeks after that infamous music festival makeout session, but a new report from the Daily Mail says that they’ve already put an end to things. A source told the outlet:

Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives. But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all. In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.

Awwww. Well, if true, the "Señorita" crooners would hardly be the only couple, famous or not, to briefly reunite after breaking up. Especially when, as the source noted, the exes “have a lot of history,” as these two do. Both have been in the music game for a while now, and eventually befriended one another after originally meeting when each performed as opening acts for another artist in 2014.

They then entered a long-time friendship, but, of course, had to deny that they were dating …until they did really begin dating in the summer of 2019. The much-loved famous couple then spent quarantine together, and made their fans happy by showing how they were hanging out pantless at home .

It was shortly after their Coachella kissing that Cabello shared some bikini pics with a cryptic caption, and an insider noted at the time that what fans were thinking was a full-on rekindling was just a “one-off” and the two had actually gone back to just being friends. But, with the duo having also been spotted giving major PDA at a Taylor Swift concert in late May, it seems like the truth of their feelings for one another was a bit less cut-and-dry than that.

As of this writing, neither celeb has commented on where their relationship currently stands, but I’m sure all of their fans wish them the best and want them to be happy whether they end up together or not.