Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Were Spotted Kissing At Coachella, And The Internet Has Thoughts

There seemed to be nothing holding Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back as they were spotted making out at Coachella. The duo, who called it quits over a year ago, then were spotted at the major music festival dancing, talking, and kissing. Obviously, the internet was shocked to see the two together again, and boy do they have thoughts.

The former couple was spotted getting close, and making out at Coachella by many, as Page Six reported . During one of the concerts, the "Señorita" singers were seen smiling at each other before leaning in for a kiss in a crowd of people. It was also reported that they were seen again later in the night hanging out together.

After breaking up in November 2021, the two posted a joint statement (via Seventeen ) sharing the news. It did note that their “love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” However, since their official separation, they really hadn’t been seen together publicly, until now. Many outlets and people at Coachella posted the video of the two packing on the PDA, and now the folks of the internet are sharing their thoughts on the unexpected reunion.

Many of the pop stars’ fans were thrilled to see the two back together again, tweeting responses to the video and photos like @Ephiphany0803 did:

You alll Screaming Crrrrying My favvvvv back Together... 😭😭😭✨✨💓💓

Others showed their support for the duo by writing:

Like let them be happy, the hate is unnecessary. -@HenryRoyal_

They’re cutee - @selenastan18

Some were of the opinion that the two should not be back together. @BewjewledAmala made her case for this by tweeting some of the lyrics from Dua Lipa's song "New Rules":

1. Don’t pick up the phone you know he’s only calling because he’s drunk and alone 2.Don’t let him you have to kick him out again 3.don’t be his friend you know you’re gonna wake up in his bed in the morning

Others showed their disapproval of the reunion by tweeting:

Pandemic PTSD - @khaliddauad

aren’t they tired - @RealMona_

Whether people approved or were not on board with the couple’s reunion, there was a general sense of confusion and shock among those commenting on the duo's Coachella moment. @eraofaqueen captured this vibe well, by tweeting:

Everyone after seeing Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing at Coachella be like:pic.twitter.com/p2JUiI9KFNApril 15, 2023 See more

Admittedly, I’m with this person. I feel fairly indifferent, but I am in a state of shock over this video. It’s safe to say I did not have Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello being caught making out on my 2023 bingo card.

While the couple was together, they were known to be pretty lovey-dovey by walking carpets hand in hand, collaborating on romantic songs together, and posting things like pantless photos from their homes on social media. So, if this video implies that the pop stars are back together, it’s not off-brand for them to be packing on the PDA.

In the year after they broke up, both Mendes and Cabello kept busy. The “Mercy” singer released a couple of singles and voiced the titular character in Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ). As for the “Havana” singer, she released her album Familia in 2022, and added her name to the long list of singers to serve as coaches on The Voice . Along with being a perfect coach for the NBC singing competition , she also led the cast of Cinderella , adding another project to her resume of work on screen.

As for what’s next for the two, both singers have movies in the works, with Cabello’s next project, Tolls Band Together on the 2023 film schedule , while Mendes’ next movie Summer of Love is in pre-production.

So, while we might not know if Cabello and Mendes are back together, we do know that they have a lot of exciting projects in the works. And if this Coachella moment leads to something more, maybe we’ll get more collaborations from the two former lovebirds in the future.