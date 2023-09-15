After Simu Liu Posted About All The Friendship Bracelets He Got At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, He Shared Sweet Update About What He Did With Them

I think it’s safe to say that if you keep your Eras Tour friendship bracelets in a vase, you’re officially a Swiftie. And by those standards, Simu Liu is 100% a certified Taylor Swift fan. When the Marvel actor attended the pop star’s concert, many fans approached him and gifted him friendship bracelets. Now, a couple of months later, the actor revealed what he did with the bracelets and why the experience was so meaningful to him.

Liu had quite the bracelet haul after attending the Seattle Eras Tour stop in July. Like many of Swift’s fan, the Shang-Chi star and his girlfriend partook in the tradition of trading the handmade jewelry, and they took home what looked like hundreds of colorfully beaded masterpieces. Now that a few months have passed, he’s had time to process the entire event, and ET Canada asked him about it and his bracelets. The actor couldn’t help but gush about the concert and the fans he met as he spoke about how “lucky” he felt. Continuing to talk about his interactions at the event, he said:

Everyone kind of knew that I was there. People lined up to give me friendship bracelets. So I put as many as I could over like my wrists and arms.

Like many celebrities who have attended the tour, Liu was in the VIP tent, and fans were able to approach him and exchange bracelets over a gate. So many Swifties gave the actor bracelets he didn’t know where to put them. So, unlike the time a security guard stopped a fan from trading with Gigi Hadid , a Seattle security guard helped the Barbie actor out by finding him some cups to hold the jewelry.

Following the concert, he wanted to find a way to keep all his friendship bracelets, and he seemed to find the perfect method of storage to “remember this moment.” The actor explained:

I was like, ‘This is so meaningful to me, but I wish that I could wear it all, you know?’ But I did. I did keep it. I kept all of them. I think there’s hundreds. I didn’t even count the specific number. But now they’re sitting in my living room in a vase

That’s a pretty prime spot for a decoration. As someone who also attended and adored the Eras Tour though, I totally understand why he decided to commemorate the experience in this way. Also, the jewelry is so colorful, I bet it added a fun pop of color to his home. You can see all the fun handmade gifts Liu collected and put in a vase below:

what a night in seattle!!! i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!! pic.twitter.com/XtA4KpxDfAJuly 24, 2023 See more

As this post shows, Simu Liu had the time of his life at the Eras Tour. He was also super impressed by the whole thing. Explaining how in awe of Taylor Swift he was, he said:

It was just a great time. She’s fantastic. It’s like a Super Bowl every night for her, which if you if you think about it, is insane because there’s one Super Bowl a year, but there’s like over 30, there’s so many of these shows and she’s just going out over and over, night after night and just absolutely crushing it. Fans love it. It was just amazing to be a part of that.

The Kim's Convenience star is not the first, and likely won’t be the last A-Lister, to show his love for the "Anti-Hero" singer and participate in the beloved Eras Tour tradition. Jennifer Garner had arms full of bracelets by the end of her show, and many celebs have spoken about how much they adore the pop star and her historic concert.