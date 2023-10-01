After Her Split From Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara Gets Candid About The Year She’s Had: ‘Bad Things Happen And Good Things’

Life is full of ups and downs, and it seems like Sofia Vergara has experienced a bit of both this year. The actress, who just completed her fourth season as a judge on America’s Got Talent, has apparently been loving life , despite the sad news that she and Joe Manganiello decided this summer to divorce after seven years of marriage . Vergara recently opened up about her rollercoaster of a year, with the sentiment that “bad things happen and good things happen.”

Seeing your marriage come to an end is likely never easy, and Sofia Vergara had the unique experience of appearing on live television for AGT’s 18th season — which just crowned Adrian Stoica and Hurricane as its champion — as the news of her impending divorce from Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello broke. She admitted to ET that it’s been an “interesting” time in her life, saying:

It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me. A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting.

The True Blood actor filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara in July, with insiders saying they had been living separate lives for about a year already at that point. Joe Manganiello cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Vergara reportedly enjoys going out with friends, while her now-estranged husband prefers to stay at home, and they realized they aren’t often on the same page, according to sources.

There are also rumors that children may have played into the decision to end their marriage, with Joe Manganiello allegedly wanting to be a father and the Modern Family actress not wanting to commit to that. Despite the breakup, Sofia Vergara had nothing negative to say about her situation, continuing:

I can't complain. I've had a great, great time. There's always time for more good stuff coming.

I love that Sofia Vergara seems to be looking at the good things to come, rather than wallowing in the end of her marriage (since wallowing would be a completely understandable and justifiable reaction). In fact, the America’s Got Talent judge called herself “lucky” to be able to have so much fun with her friends amid the split. Over the past few months, Vergara has attended concerts by Beyoncé and Karol G, as well as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so it’s hard to disagree with her perspective!

She even referenced her relationship status on AGT, announcing she was single when a contestant made a funny slip during his act. Howie Mandel also got in on the fun, joking that his fellow judge was on the market, which led to the best reaction from Sofia Vergara . When fans expressed that it was “too soon” for the comedian to be making comments like that about her divorce, Mandel even doubled down on his “in the market” perspective, pointing out that she had loved the joke and saying he’d never do anything to hurt her.

It’s great to see Sofia Vergara have such a healthy perspective amid the huge change she’s going through with Joe Manganiello right now, and it seems like she’s got a lot of support from her friends and colleagues during this time too. Hopefully things can continue on this path for all parties involved.