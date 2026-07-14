What’s Going On With Taylor Swift’s Girls Squad? A Recent Double Date Gives Some Clues

After years of it seeming like Karlie Kloss was not part of Taylor Swift’s girl squad , it kind of looks like she’s back in it. Swifties were shocked when the model attended the pop star’s wedding . Now, there’s even more clues that point to the notion that there might not be bad blood between the two.

I’m not kidding; for years now, it’s been assumed that the two women were no longer friends. Rumors even swirled that Kloss hadn’t been invited to Swift's wedding, and it’s notable that the singer was not at the Kode with Klossy founder’s wedding in 2019. However, everything changed when the model attended the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in that gold dress. Now, there is another clue that they might be on good terms, as Kloss went to a concert with one of Taylor Swift’s very good friends:

(Image credit: Karlie Kloss's Instagram)

In this selfie that was posted on Kloss’s Instagram Story , you can see her smiling for a selfie while sitting next to her husband, Joshua Kushner, Este Haim’s husband Jonathan Levin, and the Haim sister herself. They all went to a Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium, and I feel like it’s notable that this happened a little over a week after they watched Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say “I do.”

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(Image credit: Karlie Kloss's Instagram)

Considering how close we know Haim is to Swift, this feels like a big deal. Over the years, we’ve consistently seen the Haim sisters hanging out and collaborating with the "No Body, No Crime" singer. From opening part of the Eras Tour to starring in the “Bewjeweled” music video to being seen out and about with the singer, it’s clear they’re very, very close. I mean, just last month, Este was sitting courtside with Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay, and her sister Alana while wearing matching Knicks T-shirts at an NBA Finals game.

So, yes, it’s a big deal that Este and Kloss were at a concert together, considering both their histories with the pop star.