After Travis Kelce Shouted Out A Pal On His Podcast, He Admits They Haven’t Talked Since Hanging Out With Taylor Swift Took Over
Nick Wright opened up about how long it's been since he spoke to the tight end.
It’s no secret that ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, the football player’s star has risen exponentially, and all eyes have been on the couple. However, those who are friends with the pair have been impacted, too, as things have changed since they started dating. Now, after being shouted out on New Heights, Nick Wright, a sports TV personality who is friends with the tight end, is opening up about how he hasn’t talked to the NFL star since he started dating the pop star.
However, don’t worry; there’s no “Bad Blood” between them.
Travis Kelce Gave Nick Wright A Shout-Out On New Heights
This story begins on the March 26 episode of New Heights, when the Kelce brothers were talking about the results of their Cap Expert Poll. This was a poll they put out to see if their audience would be interested in hearing an NFL expert talk about salary caps on the podcast. So, Travis and Jason said they’d do it and started naming off experts they could have on. Nick Wright was one of them, as Jason said he “threw his hat in the ring on Twitter.” In response, Travis said:
Clearly, the Kansas City Chiefs player is a fan of the Fox Sports TV personality. However, according to Wright, they haven’t actually spoken in a long time.
Nick Wright Responded To Travis Kelce’s Shout-Out And Opened Up About How They Haven’t Talked In A While
After that little shout-out on New Heights, Nick Wright reacted to it, enthusiastically calling Travis “my guy” and a “delight” on What’s Wright? With Nick Wright. However, he also noted that he actually hasn’t talked to the Super Bowl champion in a long time, saying:
Kelce's star has certainly risen, and I imagine it’s hard to stay connected. However, Wright made it obvious this wasn’t a bad thing; it was simply the fact of the matter. He said he typically doesn’t want to “bother” the Kelce brother during the football season, and last year, his summer was pretty booked up, so they didn’t find time to chat:
Well, we certainly know that’s true. At the tail end of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Travis was seen at various concerts all over the world interacting with the Swift family, handing out guitar picks and reacting to being “the guy on the Chiefs.” Notably, during the off-season, Kelce went on stage with his girlfriend to perform alongside her for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” in London.
Then, during their downtime, it was reported that the couple known as Tayvis were resting in private.
Wright seemed to respect all that and noted that they’ve tried to connect, but it just hasn’t worked out. He specifically said they were going to chat at the 2024 parade after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. However, that didn’t happen due to the tragic shooting that took place.
Overall, Nick Wright appreciated the shoutout on New Heights, and he’d love to chat salary cap with Kelce, as he ended his comments with:
I love this for both of them, and hopefully, they can reconnect on the podcast!
It sounds like there’s a real mutual respect and admiration between Nick Wright and Travis Kelce, even if it’s been a while since they talked. So, hopefully, that can all be resolved with this fun pitch to have him on New Heights.
