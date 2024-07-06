Once You See Travis Kelce Sweetly Walking Taylor Swift Off The Eras Tour Stage, You’ll Understand Why Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Viral Moment

It’s wild to think that almost a year ago, the “Love Story” of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started with a friendship bracelet, and now we’re at a point where they’ve been seen walking off stage together in the most affectionate way. While we’ve witnessed the two share sweet moments like this together quite a few times, this latest viral TikTok of them leaving the Eras Tour show together really pulled at fans’ heartstrings in the most adorable way.

Watch Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Cute Post-Show Moment

At Taylor Swift’s second show in Amsterdam, she walked off stage with Travis Kelce by her side, and they were seen waving at fans while strolling hand-in-hand. The TikTok compilation of this moment also featured the football player hyping up the crowd and Swift guiding him away from running into a barricade. All around, it’s adorable, take a look:

We’ve gotten used to Swift singing “ Karma is the guy on the Chiefs ” and seeing her at his games (including the Super Bowl) . However, this last week of videos of them at the Eras Tour have hit different, and this latest viral TikTok emphasized that.

Between Kelce surprising fans on stage at the Eras Tour, hearing how the couple felt about the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” moment , and seeing him consistently show up at her concerts and walk her off stage, I can’t help but swoon. Swifties felt the same way too.

Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Latest Addition To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Love Story

In the past, Travis Kelce has been called the “first man” of the Eras Tour, and people love how he’s been consistently spotted supporting Swift from the audience. While we’ve seen him meet her backstage after shows before, and walk with her off it, this moment felt different. It was up close, and so incredibly precious. I personally really loved Angelica and pups description of it in the TikTok’s comments:

I read someone say he's picking her up from work. 🥰😭

Others made the note that this cute interaction comes almost a year after Travis Kelce went to Taylor Swift’s concert in Kansas City. He famously said he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but couldn’t. Well, it turned out that shooting that shot really worked out for him, and mik made that point too when they commented on this on the TikTok with over a million views:

That man had a friendship bracelet and a dream

Truly, this moment is irresistible. I think it’s impossible not to swoon over the couple and this adorable interaction. Fans proved that notion to be true too, as many commented things like:

The loudest love that ever loved. ❤️ -Special-Tay

the way she moved him so he didn’t run into anything🥺🥺🥺 -Pheonix Puckett

i swear they just keep looking more and more in love -Keylah

if we are doing kings now, can they be the king and queen officially? -KMP Boudior Photographer in GA

Where the “it’s only PR people at?” This is real love people ❤️ -V

She’s bejeweled and he loves it. 🥹 Always her hype guy! -Rebecca Selle

I have never seen her in a relationship where her man hypes her up so much. This is beautiful and I hope they are end game. -Kerry Testaverde Mor

I also hope they’re “End Game,” because moments like these are so lovely to see, and I truly just want the best for both of these people. Seeing them share loving interactions like this makes me so excited, and I look forward to them like I look forward to Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects .