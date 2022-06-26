After Walker’s Explosive Finale, EP Teases The Fate Of Jared Padalecki’s Cordell In Season 3

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of Walker, “Something's Missing.”

Season 2 of The CW's Walker has come to a close, and the explosive final concluded with a major cliffhanger. After all was said and done between the Walkers and the Davidsons, all seemed right with the world. But Jared Padalecki's Cordell (once again) found himself in danger during the closing moments of the episode. Now, EP and showrunner Anna Fricke is teasing the character's fate in the upcoming third season.

At the end of the episode, “Something's Missing,” Cordell, Liam, and Trey were shown to be racing, with the lead character taking off first. After Liam and Trey caught up with Stella, who wondered where her dad was, they began to suspect that something was wrong. The show then cut to a white van driving away, and it held a very unconscious Cordell, who was tied up in the back. Anna Fricke discussed the surprise cliffhanger with TVLine and, while she didn't tease what exactly Season 3 has in store, she did seem to imply that Cordell's situation could be due to his own actions:

This is something that we’re obviously exploring in Season 3, and our writers’ room is up and running, so we are right in the thick of discussing all of that. I will say that Cordell has gotten too close to something in his investigation, and it’s possible that something unexpected from his past comes back to haunt him.

Cordell has already gone through a lot during these past two seasons, from experiencing the death of his wife to losing his partner (due to Lindsey Morgan's departure during Season 2) and his family's ranch among other things. It’s clear that the writers are not holding back and really trying to put him through the wringer. It's bittersweet, given me and so many others love the character, but it does make for good storytelling. However, more immediately, I'm just curious as to who took the family man and why.

Also, with Cordell gone, one has to consider how the Walkers might react. After all, such a development will have a major impact on them. The Texas Ranger previously went missing in Season 1, and Anna Fricke brought that up while discussing this new development. Based on her comments, it sounds like the brood's reactions will be different this time around:

This is sort of how we met Cordell and his family in Season 1, [with] Walker missing and him dealing with the homecoming in the first season of the show, but everyone around him has grown up a lot and might have a different reaction to his absence right now. So we’ll be seeing the characters reacting differently and perhaps growing up in ways that they didn’t expect.

One thing that makes this show so great is that the characters are close. The Walkers and their friends have essentially created one big family at this point. I'm sure Cordell's loved ones will be worried but, as the producer said, times change and so do people. I'd still expect at least some of the characters to do whatever they can to get the man back, though.

It's currently unclear as to how long this kidnapping storyline will last once Season 3 returns, but it’s possibly that it could go on for at least a few episodes. That's the kind of drama one would expect from one of the best CW shows. Of course, Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker will make it back eventually, but what it takes to save him is enough to have any viewer worried. Here's hoping Anna Fricke and co. don't give us a seriously tragic resolution to this arc.

Walker Season 3 premieres this fall on The CW and will be accompanied by the new prequel series Walker: Independence. While you wait for the shows, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for other things that you can watch in the meantime!