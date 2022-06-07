Ahead Of Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Trial, Things Got More Complicated Behind The Scenes

Blac Chyna concluded a pretty contentious legal battle with the Kardashian family just last month, but she’s set to return to court fairly soon. The model and media personality is in the process of suing Rob Kardashian – her former partner and the father of her daughter, Dream – over a revenge porn situation. The trial is set to begin this month, but things have just gotten more complicated behind the scenes. Kardashian reportedly made a deal with his ex lover that she’s apparently trying to back out of now.

Via court documents, Rob Kardashian stated that his ex agreed to drop the revenge porn lawsuit on the condition that he assist her in beating another case. Page Six reports that the separate situation involves another one of Blac Chyna’s old flames, Pilot Jones, who’s accused the former couple of outing him as gay. Jones argues that this has made him vulnerable to public attacks. The alleged offer also wouldn’t cost Chyna anything financially, and Kardashian argues that she should follow through, given that he’s already accepted the terms. He’s also reportedly asked a judge to enforce it.

The “Seen Her” performer has since responded to the assertions via her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, who reportedly proposed the legal agreement in the first place. In her statement, Ciana argued that the Kardashian’s younger brother had “violated” state law by speaking on the settlement:

Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. … Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached in this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.

Blac Chyna, whose birth name is Anglea White, filed the revenge porn lawsuit in October 2017, after Rob Kardashian allegedly leaked sexually explicit photos of her on social media. White contended that Kardashian did not have permission to share the snapshots, though he would later deny the assertion that he didn’t have her consent.

It’s hard to believe that this isn’t even the most controversial legal situation the socialite has found herself in as of late. In 2017, she also filed suit against the Kardashian family for allegedly causing the cancellation of her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff Rob & Chyna. The star, who was “thrilled” that the suit was moving forward, sought to sue the famous brood for over $100 million. The defamation trial began in April , with many of the family members, including Rob, taking to the stand to testify. Kris Jenner gave testimony, claiming that Blac Chyna had threatened others , while Kim addressed KUWTK-related texts when she took the stand. Ultimately, Chyna lost the suit and was awarded no money for damages.

At present, the judge has yet to issue a decision regarding Rob Kardashian’s request to enforce the newly revealed agreement. However, Page Six reports that Kardashian’s attorneys have requested an emergency hearing in an attempt to possibly push back the trial, which was set to begin on June 13th. With these recent behind-the-scenes developments, there’s currently no telling how things might progress in this revenge porn case.