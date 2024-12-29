Ahead Of The Conners Season 7, An EP Shared Glowing Thoughts On Becky And Tyler's Relationship, But I Still Have Concerns

Even though The Conners wasn’t initially meant to last longer than a single season, it was still a shock to learn that the ABC sitcom would be ending with a shortened seventh season that the network is promoting as a big event for the 2025 TV premiere schedule . Among all the various storylines to wrap up, I’m perhaps most interested in the endgame between Becky and Tyler, which is perhaps hinted at in a new look at the upcoming season.

Our first peek at Lecy Goranson’s Becky and Sean Astin’s Tyler doesn’t exactly exude peaceful and lovey-dovey vibes, though that single moment probably shouldn’t be used to gauge whatever happens in Season 7. As well, executive producer Bruce Rasmussen gave TVLine an optimistic outlook for the couple, even if I’m still not totally sold on Becky’s happiness just yet.

First thing’s first, though, so check out what domestic life will look like for this coupling once Tyler takes the big step of moving into Darlene’s house with Becky.

To be sure, whatever is happening with Tyler and Becky in the image above doesn’t look detrimental to their happiness, even if Astin’s face isn’t particularly parked by enthusiasm. Rather than anything wildly problematic, it looks like Becky just told him she doesn’t like apples after he finished baking an apple pie, or some similar annoyance.

EP Bruce Rasmussen shared this tease, which at face value certainly sounds as positive as can be:

After some tough years, Becky has reclaimed who she is and begun to achieve her full potential, professionally and personally. And she’s found a loving, supportive partner in Tyler, a good man who she hopes to spend the rest of her life with.

As regular viewers are already aware, The Conners added Sean Astin as then-new love interest Tyler near the end of Season 5, and Lecy Goranson talked to CinemaBlend about how lucky she felt to gain such a genial pro as an on-screen partner. Showrunner Bruce Helford promised bigger things for the couple in Season 6, and Tyler did indeed show up a bit more throughout, though it's arguable whether they've been romatnically tied long enough to justify moving in together. Which leads us to...

Why I'm Still Skeptical About Becky And Tyler In Season 7

To echo the above point, the fact that Tyler has already moved into Darlene and Ben's home makes it seem like they're moving a bit fast. If not for him, then at least for Becky, whose history with romance has been emotionally topsy-turvy enough that she should inherently be more hesitant about such impulses.

That relationship history is another reason for my skepticism, though I'll definitely give the character credit for being in a completely different headspace than she was in her youthful years with her late hubby Mark, who sparked one of the sitcom's most dramatic episodes and arguments. She's still friendly and cordial with Beverly Rose's father Emilio (Rene Rosado), and presumably with her other exes, but those past courtships weren't rooted in true love. That may be different with Tyler, but it's obviously not guaranteed.

I can even find reason to be skeptical just from what Bruce Rasmussen said. If he was talking about a couple that audiences were meant to believe is destined to last, he might have phrased things a bit differently, perhaps describing Tyler as "a good man who she will spend the rest of her life with," instead of saying "hopes to." That might be seen as spoilery on his part, but if the thing it's meant to spoil is "Becky's extended happiness," then why would it be a bad thing?

Perhaps this is all just my own bad luck and pessimism talking. I don't necessarily want to see the series introducing any major issues between them during the six-episode home stretch, and would prefer for the writers to lean more into their happy future. But this is The Conners, after all, where the words "happy" and "future" never share common ground.

In other Conners-related news, fans will be able to see co-star Emma Kenney in primetime before she makes Harris’ final-season debut, as the actress was cast in Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom Happy’s Place , and will appear in at least one episode as the daughter of McEntire’s character.

For now, we’re still waiting to get a confirmed premiere date for The Conners’ final season, so get comfortable on the afghan-covered couch and stay tuned.