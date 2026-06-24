Erin Krakow Says ‘Messy’ Situations On When Calls The Heart Were The Best Prep For Welcoming Her Daughter

When Calls the Heart Season 13 finished airing on the 2026 TV schedule back in March, and the show unfortunately won’t be back until 2027. While filming hasn’t started yet, much of the cast has remained busy for personal reasons. Baby fever hit the set of the hit Hallmark drama, with four current cast members expecting as of last winter. Erin Krakow has since welcomed a little girl (after her baby secret was nearly outed on set), and she's now explaining how "messy" situations on set have prepared her for motherhood.

Krakow and co-star Ben Rosenbaum, who tied the knot during a secret wedding last summer, officially welcomed their first baby in April, per a People exclusive. They first announced they were expecting in November and later shared fun updates. In a recent joint email interview with the aforementioned publication, the new parents discussed this little one. Krakow humorously recalled on-set snafus that helped prepare them for child-rearing, while Rosenbaum made a keen point about why Krakow was ready to be a mother:

Ben has gotten covered in oil, disaster makeup, or some other messy situation just about every season of When Calls the Heart — which has probably been the best prep of all. It's really true that you can never have too many burp cloths! And Erin has spent years acting with babies on set.

Over the years, When Calls the Heart has indeed gotten the characters into some sticky and messy situations, some that were accidents and some that were not. Rosenbaum’s Mike Hickam has gotten the short end of the stick, as Krakow pointed out, but she has also seen and done a lot, especially when it comes to babies. Her character, Elizabeth, has a son, Jack, who was born ahead of Season 6. So Krakow has definitely done her share of child-rearing -- on camera, of course.

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Sloppy situations aren't the only elements from WCTH that have prepared Krakow and Rosenbaum for parenthood. The couple also recalled an emotional moment on the series for Elizabeth, and they’re already experiencing the same thing with their own daughter:

There was a particular storyline where Elizabeth became emotional as she packed up the clothing her son had outgrown. We're starting to pack away our little girl's newborn clothes, and it fills us with heartbreak and pride. Parenthood is a rollercoaster of emotions, but with each onesie we pack away, we're greeted with a new milestone, and we are loving her delighted gummy smiles and coos!

Of course, aside from their When Calls the Heart experiences, Krakow and Rosenbaum did a few other activities ahead of the baby's birth. They embarked on a babymoon to get one last trip in before their lives got hectic, and Krakow even shared an A+ pun that was years in the making. Although the show is on hiatus, I'm glad the two actors have time to spend with their daughter before production on Season 14, of which a start date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, Krakow and Rosenbaum are not the only ones on When Calls the Heart to soak in the joys of parenthood amid the hiatus. Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who is currently starring in the hit Taylor Sheridan drama Landman, announced the arrival of their baby on Mother’s Day. Chris McNally and Hallmark’s Julie Gonzalo are expecting their second and, based on their last baby update on Valentine’s Day, Gonzalo’s bump was getting pretty big.

It’s exciting to see the WCTH family expanding and, by the time Season 14 begins filming, there could be three new little Hearties in all. And, when Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum return to set, I can imagine that art might imitate life in some sweet ways now that they're parents.