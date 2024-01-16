6 Most Eye-Catching Looks (For Better Or Worse) From The 75th Emmy Awards

The stars were out in Los Angeles, as the biggest names in television gathered at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards to celebrate the best actors, actresses and series that graced the small screen in 2023. For many, the best part about any awards show — in addition to seeing who took home the trophies — is seeing all of the amazing looks the celebrities put together, and the Emmys crowd certainly did not disappoint.

Social media was buzzing over the hottest looks — and a couple of misses — from the Emmys red carpet, so let’s take a look at 6 of the most eye-catching fashion choices from Monday’s ceremony:

(Image credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Issa Rae

Hi Barbie, indeed! Issa Rae was absolutely gorgeous in a cream-colored Pamella Roland gown. Crystals and pearls streamed down the floor-length dress, making the feathers sparkle, particularly on its wing-like long sleeves. The actress was making waves on social media as viewers said on X (Twitter):

I wouldn't like this on anyone else but it feels so authentically Issa and the details are gorgeous – TheOldMeg

Issa Rae is absolutely perfect. – aslivedbyBria

Issa Rae's dress at the Emmys is STRAIGHT FIYAH!!! OMG! – chilltowntv

(Image credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse

You have to love a good baby bump moment on the red carpet, and as Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson prepare to welcome their first child , the Daisy Jones & The Six actress showed off her growing belly in a red Valentino dress that was to die for. The backless gown featured a large bow below Waterhouse’s stomach, and she wore her hair down in natural waves. Fans loved the look, writing:

Um, this is insane. What a goddess. – drebythesea

MOTHER IS MOTHERING! – bestsukiw

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez straight-up dropped jaws when she arrived to the Emmys in a sheer Oscar de la Renta embellished with maroon sequins — 450,000 sequins to be exact, according to E!’s red carpet correspondent. She complemented the look with a statement necklace, dark lips to match her gown and velvet maroon heels. The fans voted and the results were unanimous:

Omg Selena looks stunning – Ceci20GS

Selena Gomez looking so STUNNING. SHE'S SO GORGEOUS – repfolkorian

Selena served this time 🔥 – @cosm1co

(Image credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Getty Images)

RuPaul's Drag Race Cast

Every member of the RuPaul's Drag Race cast who appeared on the red carpet deserved a moment to shine, as it’s no surprise they went all out for their ensembles. However, Princess Poppy specifically garnered a lot of attention, dressing from head to toe as a green troll. When asked about what inspired the look, Poppy told EW :

I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head. Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.

Princess Poppy certainly turned heads but not necessarily in a bad way. Several social media users were calling the fashion statement “ iconic .”

(Image credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Sam Richardson

The dresses always garner the most attention at any red carpet, but you have to love when the guys make a splash too. Sam Richardson, who won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance on Ted Lasso, looked amazing in a textured white jacket with black shirt and pants.

(Image credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza

The most polarizing look of the night — well, green trolls not included — went to Aubrey Plaza, whose pastel yellow Loewe gown featured a giant sewing needle across the neckline. While some loved the unique look and its “ don’t come near me or I’ll stab you ” vibes, others didn’t quite get the ensemble, commenting:

Why does it look like Aubrey Plaza is wearing a Kraft cheese square? – Seanlofficial

I legit gasped at what Aubrey Plaza is wearing - and not at all in a good way. – mizjawnson

A large manilla envelope of documents stapled to Aubrey Plaza’s boob – calmdownbecky

It was great to see the hottest TV stars out on the red carpet, especially after the ceremony was delayed in September due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The night featured a Grey’s Anatomy reunion that included Katherine Heigl , and Pedro Pascal giving an A+ response to Kieran Culkin’s zinger from the Golden Globes.