Alexandra Daddario Turned Her Tropical Skinny Dip Into A Cute Photo Session, No Bikini Required

Baywatch and The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario understands the value of a solid skinnydipping social media post. He recently opened up about the infamous bikini scene that was included in the first season of The White Lotus, which you can watch with your HBO Max subscription . And she has enjoyed getting “cheeky” with her Instagram followers as she gives them a glimpse into her glamorous life. Her latest post goes one step beyond the expected bikini shots and now has Daddario skinnydipping in a glorious vacation spot, with a killer caption to boot.

Alexandra Daddario made sure the person taking these photos had a well-placed thumb so that she could share her view. And the scenery is, indeed, breathtaking. We’re also going to assume that the location is pretty isolated, because even though Daddario has been candid about her on-screen nude scenes , something tells us she’s not hanging out in the infinity pool in her birthday suit if there are a dozen onlookers ready to snap paparazzi photos. Here are the pics Daddario shared from her vacation, posted to her Instagram .

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What we love most about Alexandra Daddario’s posts like this is that the actress usually finds a way to work her sharp sense of humor into the messages, and that’s where we go to the caption she chose to accompany her skinnydipping photos. “Take a vacation from your problems, Bob” is a wonderful reference to a classic Bill Murray comedy called What About Bob? The film featured a therapist (Richard Dreyfus) trying to take a family vacation but being pursued by a very hands-on patient (Murray). It doesn’t always show up when people talk about the best Bill Murray performances , so having Daddario reference it in this caption shows what a movie nerd she is, at heart.

Even though The White Lotus just wrapped Season 2, leaving us with several questions regarding the fate of some key characters, talk still swirls around several scenes from the initial season. Alexandra Daddario hilariously recreated the awkward bikini scene from Season 1 when she ran into co-star Sydney Sweeney at a Louboutin Dinner. And Daddario has been known to share the occasional bikini shot while vacationing with her husband, Andrew Form.