America's Got Talent: All Stars: Quick Things We Know About The NBC Series

It’s that time of year again – time to start looking forward to the next season of America’s Got Talent! But, not the talent show you would expect to be looking forward to – while Season 18 of the show is coming next year in 2023, after the end of Season 17 , another version is set to hit our TV sets soon enough, and that’s America’s Got Talent: All Stars.

This isn’t the first time that the famous reality competition show has had a spinoff, but this one is different in key ways, which we will get into right now. If you’re like me and you’re wondering what could possibly be coming with this new show, here are five quick things that we know about the upcoming spinoff of AGT on NBC.

(Image credit: NBC)

America’s Got Talent: All Stars Will Begin On January 2nd, 2023

No need to add this to our 2022 TV schedule , because it’s coming next year – early next year. As part of the 2023 TV schedule , America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd. That is super early and will start the year off nicely.

It’s one of many TV shows to lead the year with a series premiere, like Mayfair Witches , which comes the same week, so this just makes me want 2023 to come sooner than anything else. I’m so excited.

(Image credit: NBC)

Terry Crews Is Returning As Host

Let’s be honest – AGT wouldn’t be the same without Terry Crews. The other hosts that have come and gone have been great, but the moment he took over the role, we all knew it was meant to be. And thankfully, it’s been confirmed that he’s going to continue hosting the spinoff, America’s Got Talent: All Stars.

This is super great news, as Crews is obviously always a busy actor , but it’s awesome to see him return to host like he has been for a few years at this point. He hosted the other spinoffs, known as The Champions and Extreme, so it’s always exciting to see him come back to delight us in another AGT series.

He actually recently opened up about why he loves hosting so much on the Jennifer Hudson Show, saying that he always knew he was meant to host it, as he used to host talent shows when he was a child:

This is the thing, I host AGT which is the world’s biggest talent show, but what people don’t know is that I hosted my high school talent show. And because I always knew, I always saw everything I’m doing right now, I already saw it.

If we’re being honest, we hope you’re the host for as long as you want to be, Mr. Crews.

(Image credit: NBC)

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, And Heidi Klum Are Set To Judge

Another great piece of news is that several judges from America’s Got Talent are set to judge America’s Got Talent: All Stars, thankfully. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum are all going to return to judge the competition.

If you’re an avid America’s Got Talent watcher like I am, you might notice that one person is missing, and that’s Sofía Vergara. She wasn’t on the judging panel back during America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and only Cowell returned as a judge for America’s Got Talent: Extreme alongside two other new judges. But, seeing the fact that three of the four judges are back for the all-stars version and Vergara isn’t is a little upsetting.

However, I’m still sure that just having the four – as well as our host with the most – is enough for anyone to enjoy this show. Simon Cowell has been judging on this franchise for years and it makes me excited to see him coming back to continue in his role, alongside Klum and Mandell, who are sure going to pick golden-buzzer worthy acts.

(Image credit: NBC)

How AGT All Stars Will Work

If you’re reading this and like me (wondering how the heck this show works), we’re here to help you out with that. America’s Got Talent: The Champions was just that – the champions and finalists from previous seasons coming back for a second shot to win, where the first season was won by Shin Lim , and the second by V Unbeatable.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme featured extreme acts that were not safe for work or home or anywhere if you aren’t a professional, so there was no singing or dancing or any of that on that show. But, America’s Got Talent: All Stars is going to be just that – the All Stars of the show.

According to NBC , it is going to not only feature both winners and finalists, but fan favorites, as well as viral moments of seasons past, and this time, it’s really not just America that’s involved – it’s acts from all around the world that will be competing for the grand prize and get the “ultimate All-Star title.”

Each week, 10 acts are going to compete and show off their skills for the chance to get a Golden Buzzer and move onto the finale, and AGT superfans will also get the chance to vote for one other act to move on to the finals. After the last performances from everyone, the fans will yet again get to choose their top pick as the winner during the finale.

Yes, it sounds a bit like every other America’s Got Talent spinoff out there, but at least it’s going to be have some slight variations that will keep us in the AGT zone while giving long time fans something new to look forward to.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sixty Acts Are Competing, Including Terry Fator, Detroit Youth Choir, And More

Remember when we had to sit through God knows how many audition episodes in order for us to get to the real competition? Though there have been some great moments from them, and some awesome performances ( especially in Season 17 ), we won’t need to do that this time around.

According to NBC, the show is going to feature 60 acts from previous years. This includes people like Terry Fator, the ventriloquist who won Season 2 of America’s Got Talent, the Detroit Youth Choir, a contestant on America’s Got Talent Season 14, the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 15, Brandon Leake, and so many more. If you want to see the full list, head on over to the NBC article featured above.

Truly, this is going to be an insane show featuring people from all over the world, and I, for one, cannot wait to see it. Are you as excited as I am? Because it’s about to be an all-star season, baby!