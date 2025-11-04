Halfway Through The Voice Season 28, Fans Think They Already Know Who Will Win (And I Agree)

Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Voice Knockout performances from November 3. Season 28 episodes can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you need to catch up.

The 2025 TV schedule may have given us just one hour of Knockouts from The Voice this week, but it was a matter of quality over quantity. Three powerhouse duels took place on November 3, and forget the fact that we’re only halfway through the competition — fans think they already know who will be crowned the winner of Season 28.

The singers this season are goooood, so regardless of who takes home the prize, it won’t be an easy path to the top. That said, I just can’t argue that Niall Horan may just remain undefeated by earning his third victory on The Voice with Aiden Ross.

From his Blind Audition, where he got a Four-Chair Turn singing Adele’s "Love in the Dark" to his Battle with Team Niall teammate Ava Nat that sent me shamelessly stalking their social media to hear more of their gorgeous harmonies, to Aiden Ross’ Knockout Billie Eilish cover, the 20-year-old from College Station, Texas, hasn’t had an inkling of a slip-up. “When the Party’s Over” is not an easy song to sing, but Ross pulled it off perfectly. Fans on X were ready to call the competition, as infinityxlover posted:

That performance had me gagged. Aiden could win this comp no doubt! The control and emotion!? EXCUSE ME U BETTA SINGGG

Others echoed that sentiment, writing:

Good grief, Aiden. I just sat here like rock listening to you. I may not have breathed. That was a glorious performance. You couldn't have done better 👍 – usedscates

– usedscates I’ve watched Aiden Ross’ audition & battle performances wayyy too many times. He needs to release more of his own music. I genuinely think he’s winning it all. – xwanjau

– xwanjau Aiden WOW! – super_star_96

– super_star_96 Aiden just doesn’t miss man. – briizyf_

See what all the fuss was about below:

Aiden Ross & Liam Von Elbe Wow Coach Niall With Incredible Performances | The Voice Knockouts | NBC - YouTube Watch On

As you can see from the video, The Voice coaches couldn’t even hide how impressed they were by Aiden Ross’ performance. Snoop Dogg — who’s known to get emotional about his Voice family — had high praise, telling the artist:

Aiden Ross, when you were singing, I was stuck like a dump truck. I couldn’t even move. It put me in, like, a trance, and I was just over here like, ‘This is…’ But let me say this: The way you sing, the way you handled that record, you sound like you could actually win The Voice, and that’s with no cap, just real talk.

Michael Bublé, meanwhile, was practically brought to violence as he saw his chances of a three-peat slipping away. He told told Aiden Ross and his Knockout opponent Liam von Elbe:

It was captivating. Usually I write notes, and I lost my pen, so I didn’t. Your performances were so good, I threw my pen at Niall. I threw it in anger and a little bit of jealousy.

I’ve definitely had trouble choosing my favorite singers this season, but Aiden Ross has always been one of my frontrunners, along with 14-year-old Max Chambers, who made his own convincing case to become the Season 28 winner with his rendition of “Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing.”

It’s been one hell of a season so far, and we’re only halfway through it. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the Knockouts hold, and then how strong the competition will be in the Playoffs and beyond. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET Mondays on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.