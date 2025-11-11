I'm Bummed CBS Cancelled Any Plans For Its Two Big Brother Spinoffs To Return This Winter, But I'm Still Hoping Another Is Being Secretly Worked On

The 2025 TV schedule is winding down, and while it was a good year for television, and I can't help but be a bit bummed out as a reality television fan. I had hoped we'd get another season of Celebrity Big Brother or Big Brother: Reindeer Games on the upcoming winter 2026 TV schedule, but unlike previous years, CBS has cancelled any potential plans in place for either to return.

It's a bit strange, too, because CBS typically runs a Big Brother show as counter-programming to NBC's Winter Olympics coverage. Despite that, we've received no word we'll be able to watch a new spinoff on the network or with a Paramount+ subscription, and yet I remain hopeful that one that hasn't previously existed is on the way for the following reasons.

Big Brother's Producers Said Nothing About A Legends Season

EW was able to get explicit confirmation that Reindeer Games and Celebrity Big Brother would not be returning this winter. What's interesting, however, is that the producers didn't mention a different type of spinoff that could feature former winners battling it out for supremacy over one another. It would be a spinoff that many iconic players have pitched over the years, and would be up to do if it were a shortened season.

I would say producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan would have zero reason to do so, but then a bunch of Big Brother winners tweeted out clues indicating an all-winners season could be in the works. Why would they do that? Do they actively want to anger a bunch of rabid BB fans? I don't have an answer, but thus far, I also don't know what CBS is planning to run during the Winter Olympics, and I can't help but be suspicious it's something involving Big Brother, even if it isn't the previous spinoffs viewers enjoyed.

What Could An "All-Winners" Season Entail?

We don't know if an all-winners season of Big Brother is on the way, but if it were, I would assume it'll be a cast of Houseguests who either won that big prize money or America's Favorite Player. Those Houseguests would play in a season that was similar to either Celebrity Big Brother or Reindeer Games, and compete to prove they're one of the greatest winners of all time.

The biggest question I have is who would be invited to such a season, because I think The Amazing Race Season 34 suggests it'd be a relatively fresh cast of former Houseguests. A vast majority of the competitors currently airing in that season are from Seasons 23 and later, and there was little to no representation from the seasons before that.

I would love to see a Big Brother spinoff buck that trend and include a more diverse mix of Houseguests. In fact, I would love to see a variety of Houseguests from the past and present, if only to see how the old school and new school would vibe under the same roof. For now, that fantasy exists solely in my head and hasn't been confirmed in any way, shape, or form.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus, but readers can enjoy past episodes right now on Paramount+. If winter does come and go without a spinoff, I may just have to watch an old season to get over my disappointment.