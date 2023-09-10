Robin Roberts Got Married, And An Insider Claims GMA Star Banned Former Co-Workers Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Robin Roberts , who said “I do” Friday, September 8, to Amber Laign, her partner of 18 years. While the ceremony between the longtime loves was hopefully the “ethereal” and “romantic” event the Good Morning America host wanted, is it possible there was some drama where the guest list was concerned? While some of Roberts’ co-workers reportedly were present to witness the nuptials, a source alleges that the bride banned former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes , after their relationship scandal rocked the ABC morning show less than a year ago.

According to The Sun , Robin Roberts was pretty particular about who snagged an invitation to her and Amber Laign’s wedding, with a source saying she included people who she actually wanted there, rather than those she might have felt obligated to include. It seems Amy Robach and her paramour did not make the cut — much to the alleged displeasure of her former colleague. The insider reports:

Amy and TJ are not invited, and Amy is furious about it. She and Robin were far more than work colleagues, they shared a deep friendship.

The bond between the longtime ABC co-workers apparently became especially strong in 2013, when Robin Roberts convinced Amy Robach to get a mammogram on live TV. That decision turned out to save Robach’s life, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer following the on-air exam .

However, when Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair was exposed in November 2022 — with each separating from their spouses of 12 years and causing an unwanted “distraction” for their ABC News co-workers — it reportedly caused tension between Robach and GMA mainstay Robin Roberts. The source continued:

When their scandal came out, Robin could have gone to bat for them- she had the power to do that and they thought she would. Robin had the power to save Amy and TJ, she is that powerful at ABC, and she didn't. She could have made the case that despite everything they are two consenting adults, and they were separated, but she chose not to.

Not only did Robin Roberts allegedly not use her pull within ABC to save Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ jobs, the affair was reported to have “infuriated” the longtime GMA host . According to DailyMail.com , Roberts had told the clandestine couple to “knock it off” when she’d learned of the romance, and an insider claimed she complained to ABC’s parent company Disney about the network’s lackluster response, allegedly saying the scandal was “tainting the brand.” (ABC News denied that Roberts was involved in the situation.)

Despite any alleged drama leading up to the big day, it seems everything went off Friday without a hitch. Robin Roberts announced that she and Amber Laign had been pronounced wife and wife with an adorable Instagram photo of their pooch Lukas, who the couple adopted in 2015 :

It’s sad to think the GMA3 scandal might have driven a wedge between Robin Roberts and Amy Robach that would have prompted action as strong as banning Robach and T.J. Holmes from her big day. However, if true, I’m glad Roberts did what she needed to do to ensure that she and her new wife had the perfect day.