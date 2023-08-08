An Insider Opens Up About How Sam Asghari Is Feeling As Britney Spears’ New Tell-All Is Set To Hit Shelves

While movie theaters around the country are building on the success of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie, another super-famous and influential blonde pop culture starlet is also set to take over the zeitgeist. No, I’m not talking about Guy Fieri (or Ryan Gosling). I’m referring to Britney Spears , whose impending memoir The Woman In Me is set to hit bookshelves and online retailers this fall . Fans are anticipating a lot of mud-slinging and truth-telling to play out in the tell-all, which could feasibly be reason for her husband Sam Asghari to worry, given all the drama that could come out of it. But he’s reportedly feeling highly positive about the upcoming release.

Asghari wisely made the choice long ago in his relationship with Spears to be very measured and meticulous when speaking publicly about her and their relationship, as not to get his words twisted (as well as not to invite the masses to go down that inquisitive road). But according to an insider who spoke with Entertainment Tonight , the actor is pumped for the pop star to have the chance to share her story in full through the memoir. According to the source:

Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book. He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered.

Considering Britney Spears is somewhat commonly known to go on confusing social media sprees that sometimes have her showing off bikinis , and sometimes have her railing on various family members or media tabloids, the idea of her being completely unfiltered and uncensored is somewhat daunting. There’s even the question of how unfiltered it will actually be, since its release was allegedly pushed over the inclusion of illicit affairs with other celebs , with other reports claiming she was having to fight behind the scenes to keep the publisher from chopping out other admissions .

Whether or not the editing process has anything to do with Sam Asghari’s reportedly positive vibes, it doesn’t seem to matter. He’s apparently feeling relieved that the memoir is locked in for a release, and hopes it lifts some of the mental weight that she’s been carrying. In the insider’s words:

He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years.

Here's hoping the insider is right on the money, and that Sam Asghari is feeling as positive as can be about his beloved's new book. She probably says at least one nice thing about him in there, if not a million. But it's not like that's the only thing he has to celebrate, seeing as how he's a recurring cast member in Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness, which streams new episodes on Sundays via a Paramount+ subscription.

The Woman In Me will be available for release on Tuesday, October 24, so get ready to spend Halloween Week reading about Britney Spears' years of family troubles and allegations, while also diving into some juicy history about her massive fame as a pop superstar.