Erika Jayne Took A Jab At Denise Richards And Her Daughter Both Being On OnlyFans, And Richards Did Not Take It Lightly

The return of Denise Richards to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been dramatic so far, to say the least, and Wednesday night's spat with co-star Erika Jayne over OnlyFans was no exception.

Following Richards' erratic antics during last week's episode on the 2023 TV schedule — during which the Wild Things actress accused Erika of treating her badly while she was on the show but wasn't able to bring up specifics of such behavior — Jayne called Denise out for the tirade on Wednesday's episode. During the episode, which you can stream with a Peacock subscription, the reality star told Richards:

You came in, you had your agenda, you called me a bitch, and I apologized to you sincerely.

However, when Denise started bringing up old grievances against her co-star —including that time back in Season 10 when Jayne discussed threesomes in earshot of Denise's teenage daughters Sami Sheen and Lola Rose Sheen — Jayne went for the jugular, bringing up Richards' children.

When Richards criticized that it had been inappropriate for Jayne to have such a sex-focused conversation in front of her children, Erika cited Sami Sheen's chosen profession as an OnlyFans star as proof that they already "know about sex."

OK, your oldest daughter's on OnlyFans. She doesn't know?

OnlyFans, of course, is an online subscription service used by content creators like musicians, fitness experts and, most predominantly, sex workers who produce pornography. Richards' now-19-year-old daughter Sami falls into the latter camp, publicly joining the service in June 2022, much to the chagrin of her famous father, Charlie Sheen.

One week after Sami joined OnlyFans, her actress mother followed suit in solidarity and support of her daughter. Richards told Page Six about Sami's OnlyFans gig:

Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.

Erika called out Denise for being on the NSFW platform alongside her daughter, quipping during this week's episode:

I just want to know, who’s more profitable? You or Sami?

Needless to say, Richards was not pleased with the line of inquiry and called Jayne's question a "f---ing low blow."

That is a f---ing low blow to bring up my daughter's OnlyFans.

But Erika wasn't backing down as she said:

What do you think? I'm not gonna go to OnlyFans? You think I'm not gonna go as low as I can? Have you met me? So here we are.

The brutal back-and-forth went on until a "To Be Continued" marker ended the episode, promising that their vicious argument will continue into next week's edition.

Richards first popped up in the Bravo franchise as a guest in Season 5 before officially joining the cast of RHOBH for Seasons 9 and 10, reportedly as a way to pay off the legal bills accrued in her divorce from Charlie Sheen, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006.

The actress left the Housewives franchise in 2020 following threesome drama with another co-star, Brandi Glanville. However, she announced that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 13 in a guest capacity.

After these back-to-back blowouts with Erika Jayne, though, we have to wonder if Richards won't soon be parting with the series for good.