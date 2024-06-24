Are 90 Day Fiancé's Ashley And Manuel Still Together Following That Huge Blowup Over Sending Money To An Ex?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Jack And The Visa Talk" for those who haven't watched on TLC or streamed it with a Max subscription.

Ashley Michelle and Manuel remain one of the most confusing couples for me. The 90 Day Fiancé pair tied the knot in Season 10 while I continued questioning if they even wanted to get married to begin with, and their fighting hasn't abated at all. Payments being sent back to Ecuador remain a big factor in their relationship, and after a friend made a bombshell allegation that Manuel sent $300 to his ex, Happily Ever After? viewers might be wondering if they're still together.

Many married 90 Day couples have split as of late, so it's not a stretch to believe Manuel went back to Ecuador like he threatened to when Ashley accused him of being in contact with his ex after his friend confirmed as much. This season was filmed long before its late June airing, so I put on my CinemaBlend sleuth hat to check social media for evidence that supports or refutes that these two are still together.

Fortunately, Ashley delivered an answer on Instagram Stories with a photo of Manuel eating ice cream in her car just on day prior to the 15th episode of Season 8.

(Image credit: Instagram Stories)

It seems that Ashley and Manuel are indeed still together and, based on Manuel's Instagram, are seemingly still living in the United States. The latter posted a recent video of a Juneteenth celebration, and while I guess people in Ecuador could celebrate Juneteenth, it's an important holiday here in the States, so it's likelier that the video was recorded domestically.

90 Day Fiancé's Drama With Patrick And Thais Is Heating Up, But I Think It's Kind Of Pointless Overall (Image credit: TLC) Does anyone else feel this is ridiculous?

I don't think couples on the verge of breaking up go out and get ice cream together, so I would wager that Ashley and Manuel are doing fine enough in the present day. With that said, I hope she received some answers on what that $300 was sent to Ecuador for, and whether or not he is contacting his ex-girlfriend regularly, as his friend claimed.

I once applauded Ashley for actually knowing Manuel's native language, allowing for better communication between them, though it seems like their relationship is still dominated by secrets. We saw how Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's relationship was thrown into chaos due to one of his secrets recently, and if they don't want to be living separately like "Angie" and Michael, perhaps Ashley should get to meet his children sooner rather than later.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is something strange about the fact that even deep into their marriage, Ashley knows very little about Manuel's family back home. It's hard not to agree with her family that there's something he doesn't want her to know about that situation and that all this mystery is because Ashley wouldn't like where the money was going.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. More drama is likely on the way with Ashley and Manuel, but at least viewers can breathe a bit easier knowing they've found a way to move forward since then.