90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Brought Back Angela Deem And Michael, And It Made Me Sadder Than I Expected

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "The Couples Grim"

90 Day Fiancé viewers who are dialed into the deeper fandom likely know by now all the troubles Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are currently going through. Those who missed the news about him traveling to the United States were brought up to speed when Angela reported him missing, with Michael later reporting himself safe, but fearing for his life. As that situation continues to unfold off-screen, the latest Happily Ever After? episode chronicled his journey to the U.S., which ended up making me sadder than I would have expected.

Angela updated fans thinking she was fired not long before the ep debuted, confirming that she would return to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and that both she and her husband featured heavily in "The Couples Grim." The episode showcased some moments that ended up making their current turmoil feel extra tragic, considering it doesn't appear they have any plans of reconciling.

Angela And Michael Seemed Genuinely Excited For His Interview

After two denials, Michael was gearing up for what seemed like his most promising chance yet of coming over to the United States. They seemed genuinely excited about the interview, though tensions briefly flared when Angela stumbled upon a printed screenshot referencing the affair he had in a previous season. Angela feared this would get his spousal visa rejected, while the Nigerian felt it served as further proof they were a legitimate couple.

Though Angela and Michael did get into it, with him ultimately going to the interview without her, there was a different vibe to it. For one, Angela readily admitted that she overreacted just minutes after Michael left, saying she just had nerves from the day and was worried about little details delaying this process once again, and then Michael acknowledged he was aware that Angela's nerves were the cause for their shouting. Instead of overdramatizing the situation, it felt like these two were really vibing in a way they hadn't in past seasons.

Why This Episode Feels Like Angela And Michael's Saddest Yet

Michael and Angela have been through a lot in 90 Day Fiancé, and many fans probably think their eventual breakup was a long time coming. But even though I tuned in expecting to see a couple at the brink of collapse, possibly forcing the visa process through as a last-ditch effort to save the marriage, the ep didn't reflect that at all.

I wouldn't say Michael and Angela were an entirely transformed couple or anything, but there was certainly more patience and understanding between them than I've seen in previous seasons. It very nearly made me retract my statement that 90 Day: The Last Resort felt like fake couples therapy, as I genuinely felt these two came around to actually understanding each other.

Had I not known everything happening in their relationship following the current season's filming window, I would've predicted Michael and Angela were in for happier days while together in the United States after all the delays. Unfortunately, it's looking more like they'll be the latest married 90 Day Fiancé couple to split up. Then again, we've seen Michael and Angela break up multiple times over the years, and they always managed to rekindle things and get back together when I least expected it.

Here's hoping for more scenes exploring Michael and Angela during their more mature period, as sad as things may be overall, to possibly get more insight as to what exactly went wrong between them down the line. I'd love to see some of what married life has been like for them when he was in the United States, though it doesn't appear cameras are following either of them in the present. So in lieu of all that, we'll just have to hope for more input in upcoming eps.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I would assume more episodes with Angela and Michael are on the horizon, so tune in to see what other drama transpires between him on his eventual trip to the United States and what all we see after that.