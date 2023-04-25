Are 90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Pulaa And Winter Everett Dating? After Pictures Surface, Star Attempts To Clear The Air

90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Pulaa has been a popular figure in the franchise in the past year, even though he hasn't had a lot of time on television. There's been a lot of questions about the state of his and Kalani Faagata's relationship after he confirmed last year they split up. Now, after speculation they met up at a hotel and were part of an upcoming 90 Day spinoff, Asuelu is now addressing rumors he's dating The Family Chantel's Winter Everett.

A bunch of 90 Day Fiancé cast members got together to party recently at an Atlanta nightclub, and amongst the pictures taken, fans couldn't help but notice two people getting cozy. Take a look at the photos below, which show Asuelu and Winter sitting pretty close together, and even a picture where it seems he might've kissed her on the cheek:

They're looking pretty cozy for friends, or at least as cozy as two single people at a bar might get when they're casually flirting. Of course, we're still not entirely sure where things stand with Asuelu and his relationship with Kalani, who is of course his wife and the mother of his two children. As such, it could be scandalous if they're working on their relationship now that these pictures are out in the wild. There's also a possibility that Kalani and Asuelu have gone their separate ways, and we're getting a sneak preview at a fresh 90 Day Fiancé romance.

Asuelu Pulaa recently addressed speculation that he might be dating Winter in a TikTok live video (via InTouch). The 90 Day Fiancé star seemed shocked by the question, and shot it down quickly:

No, I am not dating the Winter [sic]. Oh, my goodness gracious.

Asuelu Pulaa denied that there's anything going on between him and Winter Everett, at least when it comes to dating. That doesn't really answer why they were so cozy at that Atlanta nightclub and whether or not they're still in contact after partying together that night. In short, it's very easy to deny dating, but that doesn't mean there's nothing going on between the two of them.

Again, though, we don't really know the status of Asuelu Pulaa's marriage and whether or not he's working out things with Kalani Faagata. As mentioned, the couple was spotted at a resort in Florida with other cast members and a production crew, and there's speculation it was for a couples therapy spinoff.

If that's the case, then it seems like that therapy didn't take, and Asuelu might be making the jump from 90 Day Fiancé to The Family Chantel in the future. I guess with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno broken up, there needs to be a new couple in the family. I have to admit, it would be wild to see the Everetts clash with the Pulaa family, though who knows if we'll ever see that happen?

Asuelu and Winter aren't currently on television, but those looking for 90 Day Fiancé on streaming should be able to find them over on Discovery+ easily enough. We'll see if any more developments come from this situation and what it might mean for others in the cast.