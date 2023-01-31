90 Day Fiancé Is Apparently Filming New All-Star Spinoff With Angela Deem And More, But It's Ruining People's Vacations

90 Day Fiancé just closed out a season with an all-star cast following the conclusion of Happily Ever After? Season 7, and TLC may be planning to feature more in the future. While dedicated fans hunker down and watch the new cast of The Other Way Season 4, it appears that Angela Deem and other notable cast members are off with film crews elsewhere... at a resort. This is probably great news for the cast filming there, but apparently it wasn't for the vacationers who didn't know the stars were going to be there.

Photos first surfaced on Reddit of 90 Day Fiancé cast members and film crews at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys. Various pictures seem to indicate that whatever is being filmed includes Angela Deem as well as Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Kalani Faagata, and Asuelu Pulaa. There's nothing officially announced by TLC as to what this filming is about, but given that lineup, it sounds like it'll be another big spinoff or special.

After seeing the pictures, fans began to find complaints on TripAdvisor (opens in new tab) from others staying at the resort about the filming process. Apparently, there were a number of patrons who found the process frustrating, even if they had no actual complaints about the cast members. "Matt R." was one of those who claimed that he booked this vacation with no heads up that a reality television film crew would be present, and it created problems for his stay:

The hotel itself is lovely, but don’t come here expecting peace and quiet. The hotel is overrun with TV productions and weddings. We were shuffled from one part of the hotel to another to accommodate a reality TV show production which we weren’t warned about. The bar, hotel and the adults' pool was shut down during this time unless you consented to appear. And the production crew was filming children and their families at one of the remaining pools without warning them or asking permission.

It doesn't appear that there have been complaints about Angela Deem smashing cars or Big Ed and Liz getting in some massive screaming match, so that's a positive. With that said, it does seem like a pain that a number of activities were unavailable to resort goers if they didn't consent to be on camera and part of the 90 Day Fiancé filming.

"Christa" had the same complaint as the previous person, and added a key detail that showed how disruptive the entire experience was for everyone who wasn't a part of the 90 Day Fiancé production. Christa noted in the review that they had plans to participate in a group activity planned by the resort, but the event was cancelled so that the crew could film:

The only downside was there was filming for 90 Day Fiancé during our stay which we were not made aware of by the resort prior to booking. There were crews everywhere and at first was fine but became a bit annoying. For example, we were going to play a game hosted by the resort by the bar at night but was cancelled because they were filming.

It's a bummer that those folks had their vacations impacted by the 90 Day Fiancé cast and crew filming, but for anyone hoping for more spinoffs, this sounds like a win. I'm certainly interested in the fact that Kalani and Asuelu were present at the resort, as there's been a lot of questions as of late as to where they stand as a couple. Asuelu previously indicated they were broken up, but a video of them at a hotel seemed to hint they're trying to work things out.

Another interesting thing here is that Angela is seemingly the only person on this trip without her significant other. That's not necessarily surprising, seeing as her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, might still be waiting on his spousal visa, though I wonder if this means this filming will touch on her previous threats of divorcing him.

Big Ed and Liz Woods were also on the rocks during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, but much like that recent picture of them that surfaced, they seem to be together at the resort. This definitely has the vibe of a "couples therapy" type of spinoff, given the parties involved. We'll just have to wait and see and hope other vacations remain unaffected in the meantime.

The 2023 TV schedule is full of new entertainment, though fans may be aware the latest spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé is already here. Tune into Season 4 of The Other Way on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.