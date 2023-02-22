Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Dating? Her Ex Devin Booker May Think So

Ever since the rumors about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating sparked, fans have been keeping a close eye on the two and those around them to try and figure out if these rumors are true. Well, now there is some fuel on the fire, as the reality star’s ex Devin Booker recently unfollowed her on Instagram, and a source explained the “flirty vibe” going on between the reality star and musician. So, are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? Booker’s actions have me thinking he may think so, and the internet seems to be on board with this hypothesis.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Booker had unfollowed his ex on Instagram, Page Six wrote. They swiftly tied it to the rumors that Jenner is dating Bad Bunny. Another fan noted that the Phoenix Suns player also unfollowed Hailey Bieber, who has been seen hanging out with Jenner and the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer. Based on this information, it seems that the NBA player might think his ex is with a new man.

While the rumors about the singer and model are not confirmed, one source told ET that the two enjoy hanging out, and there’s a “flirty vibe.” So, while we might not know for sure if they’re dating, according to this source, and Booker’s recent actions, it seems highly likely.

Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe. It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.

The two were seen out together last weekend with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Reportedly, the duo hit it off after being introduced through mutual friends, the source continued to talk about the possible couple, saying:

Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.

The two first sparked rumors when they were allegedly spotted kissing in a club in Los Angeles, Deuxmoi reported, via ET.

This isn’t the first time rumors have run rampant following Jenner and Bookers’ break-up. Last November, there was a rumor that she might have been hanging out with Harry Styles following his break-up with Olivia Wilde . That story was short-lived, and if these new rumors are true, she’s now with one of the other biggest musicians in the world.

Along with Jenner, her siblings have also been at the center of rumors and dating news as of late. Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson , however, they broke up last fall. Now the reality star opened up about getting married again , and she said she’s going to take her time finding another partner.

While Kim, Kourtney and Kylie have all been in highly publicized relationships they have shown on their reality show, Kendall apparently didn’t want to show her love life on the series until she was sure about her partner. So, if these rumors are true about Bad Bunny, and they are indeed dating, it sounds like it will be quite a while until we see them make it Instagram official, or reality show official in this case.