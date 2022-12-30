Would Kim Kardashian Get Married A Fourth Time After Kanye West Brouhaha? Here's Her 'Fantasy'

Following the brouhaha with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is opening up about the possibility of getting married a fourth time. While chatting about the idea of tying the knot again, the SKIMS founder explained her “fantasy” in regard to another marriage, and it’s very optimistic.

While chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow on The Goop Podcast (opens in new tab), Kardashian opened up about if she’d get married again. The reality star explained:

I have this fantasy in my head, like, ‘Fourth time’s a charm. It’s gonna work out.’

While marriages one through three didn’t pan out the way Kardashian intended, she hasn’t lost hope. Earlier in the podcast, she reflected on her past marriages, saying:

I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one]. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been. I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was, I didn’t realize that that was OK.

For some context, Kardashian’s first marriage was to Damon Thomas, and lasted four years. Then her second marriage to Kris Humphries lasted 72 days , and legally lasted from 2011 to 2013. From 2014 to 2021 she was married to Kanye West and they had four kids. The last year has been turbulent for the two, especially considering the recent controversy surrounding Ye.

Kardashian’s divorce from West was finalized , however, the controversy surrounding her ex has been ongoing. The rapper lost partnerships with Adidas , Vogue, Balenciaga and GAP. He’s also made controversial anti-Semitic comments, and he is facing possible legal action from the family of George Floyd . He’s also accused Kardashian of not letting him see their kids . However, she allegedly wants her kids to have a relationship with their father , even though they are not seeing eye-to-eye on parenting.

Following her divorce from the Yeezy founder, Kardashian was dating SNL alum, Pete Davison. The two broke up , and now Kardashian says she wants to take her time and find a husband.

Now, I feel like I will definitely take my time. And I would be OK for like a forever partnership as well. I have a lot of girlfriends that have been married, don’t like the experience of it, or the ending of it, and don’t want to go through with that again and are fine with a forever partner. I think I would definitely want, I would want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.

Kardashian has four kids with West, and she said she would “never say never” to more kids. However, right now she thinks she’s done. She noted that she’d have to have a partner in her life for a while to make that decision. The reality star closed out her thoughts on the topic by saying:

I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.