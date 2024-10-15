‘You Can Either Look At It As An Empty Well Or You Can Keep Filling That Well’: Full House’s Dave Coulier On How The Cast Preserves Bob Saget’s Memory

It's been nearly three years since we lost Bob Saget, but thankfully, the Full House cast has continued to keep his memory alive. Saget died in 2022 from head trauma after an accidental fall. In the years since, many stars from the TGIF sitcom have paid tribute to one of the TV dads we’d be proud to have, and they are still recalling sweet memories. Now, Dave Coulier is revealing how the cast preserves his memory, and I’m already crying just thinking about it.

Much of the Full House cast remained close after filming wrapped in the ‘90s, and then they were brought together again for the Netflix revival Fuller House. This means they have countless memories from over the years, and sharing those is how the cast keeps their late co-star in their lives. While appearing at ‘90s Con in Florida in September, Coulier told Us Weekly how everyone keeps Saget’s legacy alive, and it sounds like an emotionally bonding experience:

We talk about all the fun times we had. You can either look at it as an empty well or you can keep filling that well up with great memories. And we have millions of memories that we can keep filling the well up with. And that’s what we do. So we keep him alive in our spirits and our hearts every day.

That is perhaps one of the best ways to keep someone’s memory alive. The Full House cast has so many memories with Saget, and it’s very possible that the more they talk about him, the more they remember. Plus, by sharing these stories publically, fans are able to learn more about the actor's life too.

Not surprisingly, the cast still gets asked about Saget, and it seems like every time they talk about him, they have something new to share. Last April, for example, Aunt Becky herself, Lori Loughlin, recalled the moment she found out about Bob Saget’s death, revealing she was playing golf and looked at her phone to see missed calls and messages from Coulier, John Stamos, and Candace Cameron Bure. Ultimately, she learned the news after picking up a call from Jodie Sweetin.

Overall, while that story is sad, it also shows how tight-knit this cast is.

The Tanner family wasn’t just a family on-screen but in real life as well, and it’s one of the reasons why Full House is one of the best shows streaming on Max. It’s still hard to believe that it’s been almost three years since Bob Saget died, but it’s clear that his memory will continue on for years to come, especially if the cast is still constantly telling stories about him.

That being said, stories are not the only ways to remember Saget. Those with a Max subscription or Netflix subscription can watch Full House and Fuller House, respectively, whenever they want.