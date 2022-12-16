Reports Of GMA’s T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Laying Low May Have Been Exaggerated

While it seemed like Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have been spending time apart amid an internal review of their alleged affair , that claim now appears to be exaggerated. This is because the duo was seen together for the first time since being taken off the air, and look like they are still close.

According to The Daily Mail , Holmes and Robach were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City after getting lunch. Per the article, this is apparently the first time the two have been seen together since getting pulled from GMA3 .

The article explains that the two were spotted coming out of Holmes’ Manhattan apartment, and they walked a few blocks to get lunch. Following their meal, photos were taken of the two getting close and walking arm-in-arm.

Per the article, no PDA was shown during their lunch, they were only seen being affectionate toward one another on their walk back.

On December 5, ABC News President Kim Godwin made the call to take the two anchors off the air. She explained that the relationship had become an “internal and external distraction.”

Then, earlier this week, it was reported that the state of Holmes and Robachs' relationship was questionable. One source reportedly said “they wouldn’t dare be caught together now,” as their employer made their decision. Godwin also said the two will be off the air “pending the completion of an internal review.”

Based on these pictures, they are clearly still in speaking to each other, and could possibly still be together.

Robach and Holmes both separated from their respective partners of ten years in August. Sources say their relationship began earlier this year, however, there are conflicting reports about when it actually started. Although the two were seen together on a vacation in Upstate New York looking very close.

Following the reports that the two were allegedly together, their relationship has been highly publicized and commented on. CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King called the situation “very sloppy.” It’s also been reported that many ABC employees, including Robach’s 20/20 co-anchor David Muir do not like the way Holmes and Robach “handled” the situation. The source explained that “no one” at ABC “wants to be associated with this.”

GMA and ABC are still reviewing the situation, and it’s unclear if the two anchors will return to GMA 3. According to Amory McAndrew, a legal expert, it’s possible Robach and Holmes could get fired , however, ABC would have to “pay for it.” He explained that both anchors likely have contracts that would make it difficult and costly to fire them.

Crisis manager Eric Shiffer also explained that the couple’s “careers are likely asphyxiated at Disney and Good Morning America,” saying this situation may have been treated differently if they worked at a different network.