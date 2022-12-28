GMA's T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are Spending The Christmas Holiday Together Amidst TV Suspension, Relationship Questions

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know, were pulled from ABC’s programming early this month following their ongoing affair. As they remain suspended and an internal investigation is conducted within the studio to decide what’s next for them, Holmes and Robach are not cooling down. In fact, it looks like they are spending the holidays together in Georgia and very much not hiding being a couple anymore.

The GMA3 hosts were spotted at the Atlanta airport on Monday morning enjoying holiday travel time ahead of New Year’s Eve, with Holmes' arm around Robach, laughing and visible not wearing wedding rings, per numerous sources with photos of the pair. You can see the anchors making their way through the Atlanta terminal, per Daily Mail . Since Robach is an alum of University of Georgia, their holiday destination may be old stomping grounds for her.

At the same time, Holmes' wife and attorney Marilee Fiebig reportedly headed to Washington with their daughter Sabine. Holmes has been married to Fiebig since 2010, but apparently have been separated since August of this year. Robach, on the other hand, has been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010 as well, and reportedly separated from him around the same time. Prior to the affair being known (and perhaps established), apparently Robach and Holmes went on tons of double dates with their spouses together.

The affair between the Good Morning America co-hosts allegedly began in March while they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon. The couple apparently bonded over their love for running and were subsequently seen showing PDA at a bar in Midtown Manhattan in May, along with Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt while on a getaway to a cabin in upstate New York.

ABC recently decided to suspend their spots on the air “indefinitely” while an internal investigation of their relationship is conducted. ABC News’ boss shared that they felt that keeping the pair on GMA3 during their affair would be “distracting” for viewers and the work the network does. Initially, it was reported following this that Holmes and Robach “wouldn’t dare be caught together” as the investigation takes place, but their actions show that’s clearly not the case.

Last week, the couple were also seen meeting up in New York City , and it garnered reactions online likening the couple to a commercial for J. Crew or the Pandora jewelry company. Aside from their current marriages being on the rocks and their jobs in jeopardy, Robach has two daughters from her first marriage with former MLB player Tim McIntosh, and Holmes has two other children with his ex-wife, Amy Ferson.