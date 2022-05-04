As Jared Padalecki Recovers, More Details From His Scary Car Accident Have Been Revealed

Just a couple of weeks ago, Walker star Jared Padalecki got into a “very bad car accident,” according to former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Not much information was shared beyond that Padalecki had to miss a fan convention because he was feeling sore due to the airbag, but now more details have been released, and it’s scary.

TMZ obtained the accident report from the crash, issued by the Texas Department of Transportation, which revealed that the Gilmore Girls alum was one of four passengers in the vehicle, a Tesla. The car was going too fast on a left turn, jumping over a concrete wall and smashing into a utility pole. The Tesla went head-first into the pole and “spun off to its right.”

The Walker leading man was reportedly in the passenger seat of the car, driven by cousin Jeremy Padalecki, who is said to have been the most seriously injured of the four people in the car. Considering the Supernatural star only walked away with some soreness due to the airbag and no fatalities in the crash, luck was definitely on his side.

When Jared Padalecki cancelled his appearance at a Supernatural convention in New Jersey, it was initially unknown why, except for “personal” reasons. Jensen Ackles then revealed to fans the scary reason why his on-screen brother was absent and that he was "lucky to be alive." Not long after, Padalecki took to social media to update fans that he is “on the mend” and thank them for their outpouring of love and support.

Padalecki hasn’t posted anything since his update, which hopefully means that he’s taking some time out of the spotlight to recover and spend time with family. It’s unknown if the accident put a dent in the Walker production.

Meanwhile, the next Supernatural fan convention that is currently slated to include Padalecki isn't until the beginning of June, and Padalecki will likely be getting lots of love from fans when it comes around. What matters is that he is okay, and Supernatural and Walker fans can breathe easily about him again.

Jared Padalecki may have some professional news to talk about soon as well. With The CW Upfronts coming up, we may get more news on the Walker spinoff series, as well as Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural prequel. Both spinoffs have started the casting process, so it will be interesting to see if either will go to series.

In the meantime, Jared Padalecki can keep resting and getting his health back. But after hearing how scary that accident really was, it’s just a good thing he wasn't too seriously injured, as well as the other passengers. For now, you can look forward to seeing him in the remaining episodes of Walker Season 2 before the finale in June.