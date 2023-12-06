As The View’s Sara Haines Confirms She’s ‘Abso-Friggin-Lutely’ Still Friends With Amy Robach, Her Pal And T.J. Holmes Share Their Take On Her Support

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have kept their social circle relatively tight since their relationship was revealed while they were still co-anchors at Good Morning America. Only now have the couple really started to open up and share “their side of the story.” While there are those who’ve chastised Robach and Holmes and have apparently kept their distance from them, some people are in their corner. One such person is their former colleague at ABC, Sara Haines, who’s one of the co-hosts on The View. In fact, Haines confirmed that she’s “abso-friggin-lutely” still pals with Robach. And around that same time, Robach herself along with Holmes shared a take on her support.

Just recently, Sara Haines conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, during which fans dropped a number of queries. One of the questions she was tossed at her was whether she remains friends with Amy Robach. As noted by the U.S. Sun , she enthusiastically responded with “abso-friggin-lutely,” as mentioned above and added a heart emoji as well as a smiling face with hearts emoji. With that, it would seem that Haines had no problem confirming that she’s still tight with her gal pal. So on that note, what does the former GMA3: What You Need to Know host think about that?

This marked the premiere of Amy & T.J., which is Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ new podcasting gig . For the first episode, the pair opted to dive deep into the drama that surrounded them a year ago. Both got candid about how they suffered mental health struggles amid the GMA and relationship drama . Though they also spoke about the positivity they drew upon amid that tumultuous time, including some of the support they received. When Holmes asked his partner to name one of the people in her corner, she listed the View star:

I would say one of the people who wouldn’t stop texting me, even when I didn’t respond, Sara Haines. She was an absolute pleasure. She said, ‘I’m going to keep texting you, I’m going to keep checking in on you no matter what.’ … I think it’s positive, but maybe it won’t b positive for her. You also worry about like, I don’t know, being connected to us may somehow bring you down, so I don’t want to necessarily do that. But she was incredible, she and I have been friends for 15 years. We go all the way back to NBC… and honestly someone who still works at [ABC], to keep checking in, to keep calling, to actually be seen in public with me, that is a statement. That is something that does show incredible support.

Needless to say, she appears to relish the support from her fellow broadcaster, especially given concerns of potential blowback. On that front, T.J. Holmes joked about how the talk show host’s honest support could impact her career:

They’re probably going to fire her after this airs.

More on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (Image credit: ABC) Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes: A Timeline Of Everything We Know About The GMA3 Co-Hosts’ Alleged Affair

We can’t speak to whether or not the Disney-owned network would actually take that course of action due to Sara Haines’ support. However, what can be said is that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seem a lot happier these days. They became Instagram official just a few months ago and no longer mind posting about each other on social media. Robach and Holmes were also all smiles as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Jingle Ball 2023. Both also seem more than enthusiastic about starting this new path as podcasters.

As they continue to progress professionally, it remains to be seen whether Sara Haines will open up anymore about her friendship. It may be safe to assume, at the very least, that she won’t bring it up on air, as not to create any conflict of interest with her employers. Regardless, it doesn’t look like Haines has any plans to cut ties with her buddy.