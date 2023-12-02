T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Are All Smiles As They Finally Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance As An Official Couple

It would seem that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have hit a new era in their relationship. In the months following the affair scandal at Good Morning America that saw them exit ABC, they remained relatively under the radar. However, over the last few months, they’ve not only gone public as a couple but have even been working on new projects. Holmes and Robach now seem to be in the phase of the romance in which they’re appearing together at events. That’s right, the pair made their official red carpet debut as a couple this week and were all smiles at the time.

About a year ago, there was a considerable amount of speculation and drama swirling around the reported workplace romance between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach . That chatter seems to have relatively calmed down, though. Amid that, insiders have alleged that the two are relatively content in their relationship at this point. That’s the impression one would get by their appearance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023. The couple were matching in sleek black ensembles while appearing at the event. You can check out a photo of the happy pair down below:

The couple does clean up nicely, and it goes without saying that they look happy together. Another snapshot taken during the event shows them laughing and holding each other. Scroll down just a bit see that pic:

Collectively, these photos are a relatively clear representation of how open the two former GMA: What You Need to Know stars are about their romance now. Leading up to their red carpet debut, they’d also been sharing images and videos of one another on social media. Both also posted about their experience at Jingle Ball, with Amy Robach sharing a video that showed her and her partner joking around, as he tried to squeeze a plush doll into her dress. That snapshot is available below:

Their presence at the annual event makes sense, given their impending business venture. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have new gigs as podcast hosts for the iHeartMedia Network. The show – which is titled Amy & TJ – will also be executive-produced by the stars, who will use it as a forum to discuss current events, pop culture and more. And as mentioned in the official description of the series, “nothing is off limits.” The new jobs came following months of rumors regarding the pair’s work statuses. Insiders claimed they’d been passed on by major networks and that even major show Dancing with the Stars had turned them down . They may not be returning to the anchor desk, but this podcast is indeed a high-profile opportunity for them.

As for how they’re feeling ahead of the show’s launch, a source says they're ready to get started. The lovers are allegedly keen on revealing “their side of the story,” in regard to the situation that surrounded them last year. That same insider added that by being able to “finally clear the air,” they aim to “look towards new beginnings.”

I’d say that at the very least, these recent red carpet photos represent the true start of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ public life as a couple. Chances are they’ll frequent other major events as time goes on. It also wouldn’t be surprising if (or when) that happens that they’re spotted laughing and holding each other again as they are here.

Those who want to experience the dynamic between the two can check out Amy & TJ wherever they get their podcasts when it debuts on December 5.