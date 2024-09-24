That Time P. Diddy Was Hanging With Justin Bieber And Mistook His Girlfriend Selena Gomez For A ‘Lady Valet’

Following Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest last week, he remains in custody. The rapper and business mogul is currently facing a bevy of charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. All the while, the Internet has been flooded with video clips, articles and more regarding Diddy’s past interactions with notable celebrities. Among them is Justin Bieber, who apparently hung out with Combs years ago. And, at one point, Diddy even mistook Bieber’s then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for a “lady valet.”

Back in the early aughts, P. Diddy was something of a mentor to Justin Bieber, which is why they spent so much time together. It also makes sense that Selena Gomez would’ve crossed paths with the Sean John founder, given she dated “the Biebs” off and on between 2010 and 2018. What you might not expect, though, is for Diddy to totally mistake her for someone who parks cars. A while back, Gomez shared the story with GQ , while talking about the surreal situations she’s been in. She discussed some occurrences and eventually mused:

Or when P. Diddy gave me his valet ticket once. Do you know what I mean?

After hearing that, the interviewer naturally asked for some context, as they wanted to know exactly why the “Satisfy You” performer handed the actress his ticket. The former Disney Channel star went on to give a simple answer:

Because he thought I was the valet lady.

Selena Gomez reaffirmed that point after the interviewer muttered, “What?” It’s definitely interesting to hear that P. Diddy apparently wasn’t familiar with Gomez at the time. Though, in some regard, it probably does make sense, given that the former child star was probably just building her professional notoriety beyond Wizards of Waverly Place. It’s unclear whether Gomez’s run-in with the hip hop veteran came before or after her films like Monte Carlo or Spring Breakers.

Times have certainly changed for the now-32-year-old starlet. She’s since starred in a number of movies that span various genres, from Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising to the upcoming Emilia Pérez. Not only that, but she’s also the star of one of TV's best shows, Only Murders in the Building (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ). Her work on the dramedy series even earned her an Emmy nomination this year. On top of all that, she’s also rebooting Wizards of Waverly Place as an EP and achieved billionaire status due to her cosmetics line. So I’m sure Sean Combs knows who she is now.

It’s fair to say that Diddy currently has other matters to attend to at the moment. Since he was arrested in New York, a 14-page indictment has been released, which details allegations of arson, silencing employees on the Cassie Ventura hotel footage and more. Diddy tried to post his $50 million bail , but those attempts have been rejected. As of right now, he’s awaiting trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s reportedly on suicide watch.

Based on how frequently Sean Combs anecdotes have been floating around as of late, it’s possible that other stories involving stars like Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez might circulate again. Whether any of those will involve cases of mistaken identity is hard to say.