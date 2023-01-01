Aubrey Plaza Took Mushrooms While Hiking With A White Lotus Co-Star, And They Obviously Got Lost
The White Lotus Season 2 was all about the adventures of characters staying at an Italian resort, so it tracks that the actors playing those characters had some adventures of their own while filming the season. Aubrey Plaza, for example, ended up getting lost while hiking with a co-star, which must’ve been especially scary and hilarious for her since they were both on mushrooms.
Meghann Fahy recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to tell a hilarious story about getting lost while on a hike in Italy with Aubrey Plaza during filming for The White Lotus Season 2. The Parks and Recreation alum then appeared in a later episode to re-tell the story because she felt there was some massive context missing when Fahy mentioned her yelling at Italian motorcyclists during the adventure. Meyers asked the Emily the Criminal star about the story, and then he heard it all over again with the previously omitted information that Fahy and Plaza were on psychedelic mushrooms when this all occurred:
In the original story, it might’ve sounded like Aubrey Plaza was frustrated at the fact she and Fahy were lost and took it out on some random people. In actuality, she was just high on psychedelic mushrooms, and she was kind of freaked out that some random people were driving around on motorcycles while going through that experience.
And while not everyone may know what it’s like to trip on psychedelic mushrooms, Aubrey Plaza was able to paint a picture by explaining what was going through her mind when the Italian men were riding around. It seems as though she felt like she was filming Star Wars as opposed to The White Lotus because she was worried about heading over to “the dark side”:
Aubrey Plaza was admittedly confused why Meghann Fahy omitted that important bit of information from their adventure. However, after a brief back and forth with Seth Meyers, she figured it might’ve been because her parents were in attendance when Fahy was on Late Night With Seth Meyers. I’m not sure many people would want to tell on themselves for doing drugs in front of their parents, especially during an interview on national television.
As for the show the two actresses were working on, Season 2 of The White Lotus was a massive hit on the 2022 TV schedule. While Season 3 will make its way to HBO eventually for anyone with an HBO Max subscription, it seems possible we’ll never get all the answers we want regarding Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy’s characters. Like, did Cameron and Harper do more than share a kiss, and did Ethan and Daphne hook up as well?
Those questions, and maybe justice for Tanya McQuoid, might be answered when The White Lotus Season 3 comes to HBO. Here’s hoping the wait for more episodes won’t be long, but in case it is, there are plenty of great shows on the 2023 TV schedule to check out in the meantime.
