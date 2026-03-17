Brooks Nader Knows She’s ’Not Necessarily An Actor,’ So What’s She Doing To Prep For Baywatch?

The upcoming Baywatch reboot is literally coming in hot, possibly on the 2026 TV schedule. Despite doing an open call, the cast for the new series is filled with actors, influencers, and even models. Among the cast of lifeguards is Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader. While she’s proved she can branch out into other things after taking on Dancing With the Stars, she is not really an actor, and she knows it. So, how is she prepping for Baywatch?

While we should have seen her Baywatch casting coming after she rocked a red swimsuit, the announcement still came as a big surprise. With your first acting role being on a reboot of a series as iconic as Baywatch, that can be a little bit intimidating. However, Nader is looking forward to the challenge, telling Entertainment Tonight she is as ready as ever:

You know, much like when I went on Dancing With the Stars, like, the unknown is really scary. I wasn’t a dancer. I’m not necessarily an actor, and so I think learning new things excites me and drives me. And I know I’m ready, and we start filming very soon. So I’m excited to step into this and maybe, hopefully, shock people with what I can do.

Nader definitely had some eyes on her on Dancing With the Stars, partly because of her hot showmance with partner Gleb Savchenko, but it proved that she was up for any kind of challenge. Of course, acting is pretty different from dancing, especially since with DWTS, you are expected to start at the bottom with your knowledge of the art. That being said, Nader probably wouldn’t have been cast on Baywatch if producers didn’t think she was able to at least bring something to the role of Selene.

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What helps is the fact that her character is similar to her. Nader reveled that Selene, who is a captain like Stephen Amell’s Hobie, is basically her, very sassy and is a “total boss.” So being able to put some of herself into the character probably makes it a little easier. Not to mention the fact that there are some seasoned veterans on the cast, including OG Baywatch star David Chokachi, who is reprising his role as Cody Madison.

Even though I was definitely surprised about Nader’s casting, I am curious to see what she brings to the table. She seems to be up for anything and is serious about doing a good job, which is really all that anyone can ask for. Plus, if she can make it on Dancing With the Stars, doing the Baywatch reboot shouldn’t be too bad. If anything, fans know how she looks in a red swimsuit, and I can almost guarantee she has that slo-mo running down.

Brooks Nader’s Soul Train Night Rumba – Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

The Baywatch reboot has seemingly kicked off filming, per Amell’s Instagram post, so the time has come for Nader to prove she has what it takes. It will be interesting to see how the reboot compares to the original. Of course, nothing will ever come close to the original Baywatch, and the 2017 movie that bombed proved it, but perhaps the new series will bring in a whole new generation.