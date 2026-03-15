I Hear Baywatch Is Casting, And Emily Ratajkowski Just Threw On A Red One Piece

We’ve had some time to adjust to the idea that we live in a world where Baywatch will soon be a reality on our TV screens again. The show’s already confirmed it’s putting together an eclectic mix of OG cast members , heavy suit wearers like Stephen Amell and some Sports Illustrated cover girls with limited acting experience. The show’s still casting, however, and I found it exceedingly interesting Emily Ratajkowski rocked a red swimsuit this weekend.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to a good swim weather post , and March tends to be the month she starts revving up for bikini season. She once even wore swimwear in a movie theater , so I suppose it was only time before she tried out a red one-piece. Now she’s made the attempt, though, I think she honestly would be a great hit for the reboot.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

Of course, this is absolutely not an official casting announcement, or the “Blurred Lines” music video star would doubtless have mentioned it in her post, just like fellow swimsuit model Brooks Nader did in her own confirmation. Instead, Emily Ratajkowski looks to simply be enjoying a pool day in a color that suits her quite well.

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The timing may or may not be coincidental. She’s certainly not the first social media star to rock the red in recent weeks, to be clear. One social media star, Kira Pregiato, said her “DMs were genuinely out of control” after she posted a photo in a red one-piece swimsuit, and that was all definitely related to Baywatch fans. Original series star Carmen Electra has also sported a red suit and expressed interest in coming back for the new iteration, as well.

The full cast is not confirmed yet, and the Fox series even held an open casting call a few weeks ago, so in general I think there are a lot of red suits being sported around Hollywood right now. Still, Rajakowski is a social media personality with some acting experience, and a few months back even announced an Apple TV+ project in the works with Lena Dunham and A24.

She certainly has more acting experience than some of the people being cast, with a recent role in Too Much (also a Lena Dunham production), and gigs in high-profile projects like Gone Girl, Entourage, I Feel Pretty and even iCarly on her résumé so far.

We should be hearing more about Baywatch as the 2026 TV release schedule progresses, and Emily Ratajkowski could be a good fit if the rebooted show were to look her way for a bigger role or even a guest stint. I have no idea if that was remotely her intent, but she certainly had my attention this weekend.