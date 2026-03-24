‘I Only Run In Slow Motion Now.’ New Baywatch Star’s Set Photos Are Exactly What I Hoped

The original Baywatch series that aired from 1989-2001 helped launch the careers of numerous stars, most notably Pamela Anderson, Nicole Eggert, Carmen Elektra, and Jason Momoa. Now, it’s time for a new generation to don the red suits, with the Fox reboot officially in production. The new series will hopefully premiere on the back half of the 2026 TV schedule, but in the meantime fans are being fed with behind the scenes pics, and the newest Baywatch star’s set photos are everything I hoped for.

While showrunner Matt Nix hosted an open casting call that brought thousands of hopefuls to the shores of Southern California, the Burn Notice creator has also recruited a number of social media stars to his cast. Most recently, it was announced by Deadline that influencer Livvy Dunne had signed on in a recurring role as a lifeguard named Grace, and the former LSU gymnast took to Instagram to share she’s got what it takes to make saves on the waves and look good doing it:

A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) A photo posted by on

There was little doubt in my mind that the 2025 Sports Illustrated cover model would stun in the iconic red suit, but she really fits the role. While this will be Dunne’s first acting credit, she’s no stranger to being in front of the camera. The American Eagle ambassador has amassed 5.3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 8 million on TikTok.

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Dunne’s not the only one. Dancing With The Stars alum Brooks Nader (1.8M on Instagram) and Noah Beck (33M on TikTok) have signed onto Baywatch as series regulars, with limited acting credits.

Arrow star Stephen Amell will lead the newest set of lifeguards as team captain Hobie Buchannan, son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannan. Also connecting the ‘90s Baywatch to the 2026 reboot is David Chokachi, who will be reprising his original role as Cody Madison.

In addition to Dunne’s casting announcement, Variety revealed You’s Shay Mitchell has also joined the new Baywatch crew. So, while there are a few TV drama vets on the docket, it really seems like this reboot is relying on the pre-existing internet fame of their amateur actors. I’m not sure how this will play with audiences, and can already anticipate the videos that will be posted poking fun at this new Baywatch.

Of course, that’s already a side effect that these social media stars are used to. It comes with the territory of constantly putting content out, so I doubt they will be phased by any commentary on their casting or performances. So far though, Dunne’s Instagram comments are flooded with immense support from her famous athlete and influencer friends:

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Suddenly I need saving -@alixearle

So cool -@sunisalee

Yes queen! -@charleyjordan

Gorgeous -@olivia.ponton

Your light is so infectious babe!!! So happy to have you shining it on the west coast with us!! ☀️❤️🥰 -@hassieharrison

Admittedly, part of the draw for the OG Baywatch and its renewed success on streaming is its attractive cast of tan, athletic men and women running around the beach in flattering red swimsuits. I will say, this entire new cast fit the bill.

Another part was the campiness of the storylines that were at some points a bit cringe, but that was part of the charm! The original show took itself seriously, and McG, who is directing the 2026 pilot, says that this Baywatch revival will do the same. I am interested to see how this cast and crew will update the iconic franchise for the modern age, and I am excited to see which familiar faces might wash up on shore.