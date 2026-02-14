The Baywatch Reboot Is Casting, And I Don't Mind Stephen Amell Trading That Green Arrow Suit For A Red Suit

Reboots and revivals are still cropping up consistently as part of this entertainment landscape, and another one is on the way. Baywatch is getting the reboot treatment again but, following the 2017 movie adaptation, the franchise is returning to its TV roots. At present, the series is getting off the ground, and casting has started. Now, it's been confirmed that Arrow star Stephen Amell is set to lead the show, and I really don’t mind him trading in the Green Arrow suit for a red swimsuit.

It was recently confirmed that Amell will play Captain Hobie in the Baywatch revamp. This marks his first series since Suits LA, which was canceled after only one season by NBC in 2025. I don't know about anyone else, but I'm excited about the prospect of Amell returning for another show. And, while I loved watching him in that Green Arrow suit for eight years on Arrow, he could definitely look good in red, assuming that the reboot sticks with the franchise's iconic red lifeguard swimsuits. Per Variety, the character description for Hobie Buchannon reads as follows:

[The] wild child we all loved from the original series [who] is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad.

For those who are familiar with the original Baywatch, David Hasselhoff portrayed Mitchell “Mitch” Buchannon during the first nine seasons. The head lifeguard-turned-lieutenant-turned-captain had a son, Hobie Buchanon, played by Brandon Call in the first season of Baywatch and then by Jeremy Jackson beginning in Season 2 until Season 9. So I'm curious to see how Hobie will continue his dad’s legacy in this new series. Of course, I'm also interesting in seeing what Amell brings to the role.

Speaking of legacy, there is one piece of Baywatch that certainly needs to be included, and I'm referring to the red swimsuits. It’s hard to imagine watching the series and seeing the characters running on the beach wearing swim gear that isn't red. Even Carmen Electra recently donned the famous red swimsuit after expressing interest in appearing in the new series.

It’s hard to recreate the essence of an IP like Baywatch, and the poorly reviewed 2017 film lends credibility to that notion. So it wouldn’t be surprising if the creative team were to try adding some fresh elements. Despite all that, though, you have to have the presence of red swimsuits is essential in my eyes, and I could certainly picture Amell rocking one.

I’m still curious to see how the Baywatch reboot progresses but, with Stephen Amell on board, I can definitely say the show now has a tried-and-true lead actor. He’s no stranger to taking on projects that are already-established and loved by fans, whether it’s an adaptation, reboot, etc. So this show is right up Amell's alley, and I couldn’t be more excited about it (as long as he’s wearing that red swimsuit, that is).

Hopefully, more updates regarding Baywatch casting will arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the OG series and the 2017 movie, which can be streamed with a Prime Video subscription.