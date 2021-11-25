Below Deck Med Star Malia White Talked About Her Hospital Stay After Scooter Accident, And It Sounds Brutal

Earlier this summer, Malia White was riding a Vespa on the streets of Mallorca, Spain when she took a gnarly tumble. Her pictures from the hospital after the accident show just how bad it really was for the Below Deck: Mediterranean star, given she was wrapped up like a mummy from head to toe. In fact, she said at the time that she'd suffered a fractured elbow and broken toes, while growing a new appreciation for helmet protection. Months later, the notorious Bravo bosun relfected on the accident and shared exactly how brutal the hospital stay itself was for someone accustomed to the U.S. medical system.

While on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the Below Deck: Mediterranean alum stated that she and a fellow crewmate were going 70 mph on their Vespa scooters when the colleague accidently clipped Malia White's front tire. She was then sent flying, though had a quick enough adrenaline-driven reaction to jump away from oncoming traffic. While you'd think the waiting room would be the worst, things got truly rough once she was being looked at by hospital staff. She told the podcast hosts:

Honestly, that was the worst part. Like I speak broken Spanish. She was speaking broken English. And basically, she brought this tub in. And she was like, ‘I’m so sorry, this is going to hurt.’ And I was like, ‘What? What’s going on?’ And she just takes this sponge and like this brush, and she just starts scrubbing all of my [wounds]…I had wounds that were massive and it was pure iodine [in the tub] and I just started screaming. She gave me a plastic stick to bite down on, and I was like ‘No, please, stop.’

Ouch! Talk about painting a visceral picture. (Though I guess that wasn't a paintbrush being used.) Malia White continued, saying she came out of the experience with a concussion and severe road rash, along with her other extensive injuries. Scarily, she claimed her head's collision with the asphalt cracked her scooter helmet right down the middle, which helps explain the concussion, and why she'd previously said it could’ve been a much worse incident.

The Below Deck Med star’s entire ghastly experience of getting her wounds cleaned was also suffered without anything to numb the pain. White stated,

They didn’t give me any pain medication, and I was like, ‘Why? Please give me pain medication.’ She’s like, ‘We can’t yet.’ Because they had to do scans and everything you know, which I understand.

The accident occurred coincidently on the premiere night of Below Deck: Mediterranean’s sixth season. And to be honest, one might think the season was almost just as painful for the cast as Malia White’s hospital stay was for her. There were several controversial blowups from stewardess Lexi Wilson, which led to emotional reactions from both crew and Bravo fans alike. But while we won’t likely see Wilson on the show ever again, White revealed that she wasn’t giving up her scooter days just yet. (Maybe that concussion needs to be checked out again…)