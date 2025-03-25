'I've Always Been Like This': Benny Blanco Shared His Thoughts On Being A Good Romantic Partner, And I Can See Why Selena Gomez Fell For Him

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez solidified themselves as one of Hollywood's it couples after their engagement last year, and now they are sharing the secrets behind their wonderful relationship. As they prepare for a low-key wedding later this year, Blanco is showing how he won the actress's heart, and I can totally see why she fell in love with him.

The duo were guests on the latest episode of the On Purpose podcast, and they are going viral as the quotes about their thoughts on relationships make the rounds on the internet. Specifically, Benny Blanco shared some advice for a healthy relationship that he feels most people overlook, specifically men:

You have to talk to your partner, you have to understand them. I think people's biggest problems, especially men, are that we don't listen all the time. You gotta listen. Just shut the fuck up and listen. Listen to what they're saying. A woman is going to tell you exactly what she needs. When you guys are like, 'I don't know what she wants," she told you already. You're just an idiot, you're not listening. If a girl is getting frustrated with you on something she's definitely told you multiple times and you're just not paying attention.

Communication is key in every healthy relationship, but as Blanco pointed out, everyone has to make sure they're listening to ensure they understand one another.

As someone who has only seen Blanco speak in the FX comedy Dave, I was stunned to see him offer such sage wisdom about being in a relationship. Based on his scenes in the show, he's always seemed like a funny guy, but we never really got to see the sentimental and caring side of him that is on display in this podcast.

The famed music producer and songwriter continued talking about relationships and got more specific about how it relates to him and Selena Gomez. Particularly, he has some great advice about maintaining a healthy relationship built on trust:

Listen, and don't be reactionary. Be proactive about these things. When you're away from your partner you just try to think of little things that's going to make them more comfortable, better. I'm, on the other hand, I'm living on the moon so she doesn't really have to do anything for me. I'm all in on everything with her and fully trust her in every capacity. My whole life, I've always been like this. Trust everyone until they give me a reason not to.

Is it any surprise that Selena Gomez has fallen for Benny Blanco? No. And that all makes sense as many have been obsessed with the couple for some time after seeing things like their flirty photos from a Sabrina Carpenter concert. Also, I can't go this entire post without mentioning that massive engagement ring she's rocking, which probably cost more than a year's salary for the average person. Can I get an engagement ring as well from Blanco?

For those speculating about when the two will tie the knot, Selena Gomez confirmed during the podcast that they are not in any rush. She has projects on the horizon that she has to film, and he's also busy with his career. Such is the life of Hollywood celebrities, but given that their reported plans for a backyard wedding are toned down, I'm sure it won't be as much effort to pull together as a traditional ceremony. Here's hoping they can keep those positive vibes rolling into marriage!

While we wait for more updates about this lovely couple, you can catch Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building, which is now streaming with a Hulu subscription. You can also listen to her new album, I Said I Love You First, which she made with Blanco, wherever you get your music.