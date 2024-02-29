The Best Milly Alcock TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Actress Milly Alcock's starpower has been steadily growing over the years. She became a household name for her work in the cast list of House of the Dragon as young Rhaenyra Targaryen, which has been a serious star-making moment for the 23 year-old actress. Case in point: Alcock was cast as the new DCU's Supergirl, and while what we know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is limited, some fans are hoping that she'll be pop up as part of the Superman: Legacy cast. While we wait, here are the best Milly Alcock shows and how to stream them.

Superhero movie casting usually sets the internet ablaze, and it can be hard for the rabid fanbase to wait for the the development, filming, and post-production phases. While we wait to see what Alcock will bring to the table as the new Supergirl, fans can catch up on her filmography, and here's how to watch her best shows.

(Image credit: HBO)

House Of The Dragon

It should probably come to no surprise that House of the Dragon is the first entry on this list. The series, which can be streamed with a Max subscription, is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set many years before Jon Snow and Dany captured the attention of the public. In it we follow the Targaryen family at the height of their power in Westeros, with various dragons making their conflict very high stakes.

In Season 1, Milly Alcock played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen, leading the cast for the first few episodes before the time jump made way for new actors. Alcock's performance was universally acclaimed, and House of the Dragon can be seen on HBO or streamed via Max.

Stream House of the Dragon on Max.

(Image credit: Playmaker Media)

Reckoning

Reckoning was an Australian thriller series that was released back in 2019. The story follows a quiet suburban community which is shattered when a teenager suddenly goes missing. With a suspected serial killer blamed, we watch as this moment of possible crime sets the town upside down, especially for two fathers who are hoping to protect their family.

Milly Alcock plays Sam Serrato, and appears in all ten episodes of the series. She's technically a recurring character, but her presence looms large. Reckoning used to be available with a Netflix subscription, but can now be purchased as it's not streaming anywhere at the time of writing this story.

Purchase Reckoning On Amazon.

(Image credit: Foxtel)

Upright

Upright is another one of Alcock's TV credits, and ran a bit longer than some of the other titles on this list. The Australian comedy got two seasons on the air, with Alcock being one of two series regulars alongside actor Tim Minchin.

The series follows a struggling musician named Lucky and a teenage runaway named Mega (played by Milly Alcock), as they go on a road trip across Australia trying to transport a piano. (Get the title now?) Season 2 is set years later, where they go on a different quest. Upright can be streamed on AMC+, through a premium Roku subscription, or Sundance Now.

Stream Upright on AMC+.

(Image credit: ABC)

Pine Gap

Pine Gap is another thriller TV show that Alcock appeared in. The series had one six-episode season, and focuses on an Australian and American joint defense facility that's in (you guessed it) Pine Gap, Australia.

Alcock plays Marissa Campbell in the series, a local to the titular town. She appears in five of the episodes, making a serious impact during that time. For those curious to see the HOTD star in action, Pine Gap can be streamed now on Netflix or purchased on Amazon Prime.

Stream Pine Gap on Netflix.

(Image credit: ABC Studios International)

The Gloaming

While Milly Alcock is known for her work as a Targaryen and for her future gig as Supergirl, she should perhaps be labeled a scream queen thanks to all the thriller TV series she's worked on. Case in point: The Gloaming, another Australian series where she was featured as a young actress.

The 2020 show follows two police officers, who are investigating the murder of an unknown woman. They find a possible connection to another victim: Alcock's Jenny McGinty, and appears in seven out of the show's eight episodes. The Gloaming originally streamed in the states on Starz.

The Gloaming aired exclusively with a Starz subscription but currently can't be streamed.

With Alcock making the jump from TV to movies, it seems like her career could go just about anywhere. Hopefully, she has a long tenure as Supergirl, and also returns to House of the Dragon sometime in the future. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.