Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Touching Post About The Actor One Month After His Death

It’s hard to believe it’s been a month since the world lost a comedy legend and friend to many in Bob Saget. The Full House dad died January 9 at age 65 from an apparent head trauma , as the family recently revealed, and the memories continue to pour in from Saget’s friends and TV family on the lessons he taught in his time here. Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo marked the one-month anniversary of her husband’s death with a touching montage of her and the comedian, while also sharing some sweet words about his passion for life.

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget got married in 2018, and since her husband’s untimely death, she has been sharing memories and ensuring that Saget’s legacy lives on. She even revealed the sweet final words the couple exchanged hours before he passed. Rizzo shared some a sweet post about her late husband on Instagram, accompanied by a video montage that showed the couple enjoying many meals together.

To the tune of “Fountain of Sorrow” by Jackson Browne, Kelly Rizzo’s post showed her and husband Bob Saget smiling and enjoying drinks and dinner in a number of settings, including what appeared to be their own home, sometimes with friends and family and sometimes just the two of them. It was heartwarming and a little devastating to see how full of life the comedian was even just in the clips, and Rizzo said indeed they were in their “happy place” when they were sharing a meal or ordering drinks together. He said enjoying the simple pleasures in life brought him such joy.

He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest.

It is a lovely thing to see such glee on Bob Saget’s face, as the video also showed his trademark silliness. Whether making goofy faces at the camera or pretending to drink Tabasco sauce, that is one brand of comedy that Saget will be remembered for (as well as some raunchier humor , which his Full House co-stars have joyfully pointed out).

As well as sharing sweet memories of her husband, Kelly Rizzo is also making sure one cause close to his heart continues to receive support. Bob Saget was a longtime board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and spent much of his time raising awareness of the autoimmune disease that had sadly claimed his sister’s life. Rizzo unveiled a hoodie designed by John Mayer that is dedicated to her husband’s memory, announcing that proceeds from the hoodies’ sales would go to the SRF.

Candace Cameron Bure also promoted a special shirt design in honor of her TV dad that read “ Love like Jesus, Hug like Bob Saget ” to benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Bure and Jodie Sweetin — another of Saget’s Full House daughters — reached out to Kelly Rizzo following Saget’s death, as his widow posted on social media that she was trying not to feel robbed of time with her husband , but instead be grateful for the love and time they did share. If you want the fried appetizer and the cocktail, it seems liek Saget would want you to have it, too.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of the comedy legend, we’ve compiled a list of shows and movies to watch if you want to remember Bob Saget. Laughing and enjoying life the way Saget clearly did is a great way to keep his memory alive.