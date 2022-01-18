Betty White's Assistant Shared Touching Post, Photo On What Would Have Been Icon's 100th Birthday

Fans around the world celebrated Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17, despite the trailblazing actress’ passing just weeks before. Every day, in fact, since The Golden Girls actress died at age 99 on December 31, 2021, has been a celebration of the life, career and animal activism that White will be remembered for. Among the tributes from friends, family and fans, White’s assistant Kiersten Mikelas shared a photo and some touching words with fans on the day she would have celebrated 100 years.

Kiersten Mikelas shared some touching words about the television icon, along with a photo taken of White just five days before Christmas. In the Facebook post, Mikelas thanked Betty White's fans for the ways they were paying tribute to the longtime comedian on what would have been her 100th birthday. (You can view the photo here.)

Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place

In the photo, the Hollywood icon looked stunning in a green top and bright jacket. It’s heartwarming to see that in one of the last photos she took, her troublemaking smile was present and brighter than ever. Her fun sense of humor and refusal to take herself too seriously are part of the legacy that will prevail after her 90-plus years in entertainment.

Many fans hoped to honor the late actress on her 100th birthday by continuing the work she'd had done as a lifelong animal activist. Many paid tribute to her by making a donation to an animal charity in her name. Even the Commerce Street Brewery — a pub located in Mineral Point, Wisconsin where Betty White’s late husband Allen Ludden was from — allowed patrons to buy beers for the actress , with the proceeds going to charity.

It was well-documented before how much of an impact the Hot in Cleveland alum had on the world, but it’s only been re-emphasized since her death through the shared memories and stories from her many co-stars. Bill Hader shared a sweet story of her making him laugh when she guest hosted Saturday Night Live; Don Cheadle remembered her for going above and beyond to help out on the set of The Golden Girls spinoff The Golden Palace; and we were reminded of her biting humor with the recirculation of an interview that showed the star and fellow legend Joan Rivers roasting each other .

That’s just scratching the surface, as a number of her co-stars and friends had already planned to celebrate her milestone birthday on the big screen. Betty White: A Celebration was planned before the iconic actress’ death, with appearances by celebrities including Ryan Reynolds. Robert Redford, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, and Clint Eastwood. The documentary includes a thank you to fans from White herself.