Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 4, And Who They Might Nominate

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, July 29th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 served up some “blindside butterbeans” in its latest episode, and gave the newly-formed Leftovers alliance its first major win in the game with the eviction of Ameerah Jones . As fans wonder if this active style of early gameplay should impact the game forever , many Houseguests inside the house scrambled to figure out what was going on and hoped they’d win Head of Household to retake control of the game.

CinemaBlend is continually tracking the events of the game with our Paramount+ subscription, and have the result of the latest HOH competition. Here’s who won this week, and how their win will likely impact the game moving forward.

(Image credit: CBS)

Monte Is The Week 4 Head Of Household

I’ve been relatively surprised by Monte Taylor’s competition performances so far, as it seemed odd one of the most athletic Houseguests in Season 24 couldn’t snag any early wins. Whether he was deliberately throwing competitions or not we can’t be sure, but now he’s the HOH for Week 4, this will surely give many in The Leftovers a reason to breathe easy in the coming week. Someone outside of their alliance is more than likely going home, but who?

(Image credit: CBS)

Monte Will LIkely Look To Remove Another Big Threat

Big Brother Houseguests are targeting the strongest competitive threats in the early weeks of the competition, and it’s a welcome gameplay change . I’d love to see that trend continue this week and beyond. Given Monte’s alignment with The Leftovers, and the likelihood of that trend continuing, there are two targets I see standing out above anyone else. For his nomination, I’d wager we’ll either see Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale on the block, Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos, or Kyle Capener and Daniel Durston go up.

I think the decision will largely rest on whether Monte wants to backdoor Nicole or not. Nicole referred to herself as the second strongest woman in the house, and I don't think she’s wrong in thinking she’s perceived that way. Taking out Nicole, especially when the other option is Taylor, feels like the safest eviction play for Monte to make while still removing a significant threat from the game.

The real question is whether or not Monte wants to give Nicole a chance to save herself with the veto competition. Backdooring her feels like the safer option, but with the veto competitions occurring in pairs, for the time being, he could also just ask Taylor to try and deliberately throw the competition so that they lose. The latter might cause Daniel and Nicole to go off on Taylor once again , and I’m not sure anyone wants that to happen.

In the event that Nicole wins the veto, I think the smartest play is to evict Daniel. With that said, I think Monte would ultimately decide to keep a guy over a woman for his personal game, and we’d see either Alyssa or Indy go home instead. Obviously, I don’t have a crystal ball, and Matt Turner completely defied expectations with his HOH, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.