Big Brother 24: Who's Probably Getting Evicted In Week 9, And How The Votes May Play Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, September 7th. Read at your own risk!

Michael Bruner’s third Head of Household reign has featured its fair share of plotting and grumbling, but given that Michael also secured the veto that week and made Big Brother history, there wasn’t much for other Houseguests to do about it. The comp beast legend has full control of the game for this week, which was bad news for nominees Alyssa Snider and Terrance Higgins.

Terrance and Alyssa are still on the block, and we know who is likely going home and where the votes will fall. Let's dive in and talk about the support Terrance and Alyssa have as Thursday's eviction looms.

Who Is Voting To Evict Alyssa?

Alyssa Snider seemed like a sitting duck following Kyle Capener’s eviction tied to his racial bias. Without her showmance partner in the game, she doesn’t really have a leg to stand on, though she found some footing with Houseguests this week. Alyssa has managed to forge some solid agreements with Taylor Hale and others to ensure she stays this week, and the idea that she’d target Brittany Hoopes has her safe on all fronts this week. In short, I don’t think we’ll see a vote against Alyssa this week come eviction night.

Who Is Voting To Evict Terrance?

Terrance certainly has his fair share of sympathizers in the house, and rest assured, his clear opposition of Michael has made some heavily consider keeping him in the game this week. With that said, just about everyone will consider targeting Michael from here on out, so it wasn’t enough to keep the Dyre Fest HOH in the house another week. Additionally, Taylor Hale didn’t like the fact that Terrance tried to campaign in Kyle’s favor instead of hers the week prior, so the chances of him remaining in the game are incredibly slim at the moment.

Will Terrance Influence The Jury?

Terrance heading to jury feels incredibly likely at this stage, and there’s some question of what that means for others. Big Brother fans know that Terrance has some strong opinions about how folks like Michael and Brittany are playing the game, and that opinion could hold some weight with those who will be waiting to hear just thought thoughts on the game.

It definitely feels like Terrance is something of a bitter juror, but whether or not he can turn the rest of the jury will be another question. If so, he could injure some player's votes heading towards the finale, though a jury would have to be insanely vengeful to vote against a record-setting Houseguest like Michael merely for spite. We’ll have to wait and see what impact Terrance could have, and that's of course assuming the vote doesn’t shift, with Alyssa walking out on Thursday.